Hot Rod Mayhem Reveals Steam Next Fest Demo On The Way

Those looking to check out Hot Rod Mayhem will get their chance later this month, as thegame will get a Steam Next Fest demo

Customize characters and cars with unique stats and stand out on the race track with flashy hot rods.

Master wild racing challenges, unleash items like Turbo Boost, and conquer wacky trials in style.

Compete across diverse tracks and cups, from Snow Summit to Cyber City, each with unique modes for chaos.

Indie game developer and publisher Casual Brothers confirmed that Hot Rod Mayhem will get a free demo during Steam Next Fest this month. the team teased the game a few months ago, providing a look at their new chaotic racing title. Players will have a chance to try the game out when the demo is out from February 24 to March 3. For now, enjoy the original trailer and info here.

Hot Rod Mayhem

Think you've got what it takes? In Hot Rod Mayhem, each championship unlocks only when you conquer wild, wacky trials designed to put your skills—and sanity—to the test! From insane stunts to high-speed challenges, every trial brings something new to keep you on your toes (or wheels). These aren't your average races; they're the hilarious, heart-racing obstacles standing between you and glory. Buckle up, because Hot Rod Mayhem makes sure every victory is earned!

Customize your racer! Pick your helmet, face, outfit, and color to create your own outrageous, courageous character. Build a wacky ensemble that your rivals will never forget.

Pick your helmet, face, outfit, and color to create your own outrageous, courageous character. Build a wacky ensemble that your rivals will never forget. Choose your hot rod! Take a rip-roaring ride in the Blazing Bullet or cruise in style in the Crimson Cruiser. With a variety of cars to choose from, each with their own unique stats, there's always a fast and flashy hot rod for your racing needs.

Take a rip-roaring ride in the Blazing Bullet or cruise in style in the Crimson Cruiser. With a variety of cars to choose from, each with their own unique stats, there's always a fast and flashy hot rod for your racing needs. Unleash devastating items! Use the Homing Dart to target the leader, the Marble to hit the car ahead, or drop a sneaky Disc that slows anyone who drives over it. Defend yourself with the Shield or speed past the competition with a Turbo Boost.

Use the Homing Dart to target the leader, the Marble to hit the car ahead, or drop a sneaky Disc that slows anyone who drives over it. Defend yourself with the Shield or speed past the competition with a Turbo Boost. Unique trails to master! Jump through hoops, dodge electricity orbs, hit insane speeds on booster pads, and complete daring feats in special trials.

Jump through hoops, dodge electricity orbs, hit insane speeds on booster pads, and complete daring feats in special trials. Race through epic tracks! Feel the chill on Snow Summit, charge through Cyber City, or celebrate on the Mariachi Mile! Each track offers forward, mirrored, reversed, and twisted modes for added chaos!

Feel the chill on Snow Summit, charge through Cyber City, or celebrate on the Mariachi Mile! Each track offers forward, mirrored, reversed, and twisted modes for added chaos! Become the champion! Compete in ten cups, each starting with a unique trial to test your skills! Master these tricky challenges and show off your prowess to claim your spot on the podium.

