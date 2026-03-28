Posted in: Games, League Of Legends: Wild Rift, Riot Games, Video Games | Tagged: League of Legends, Wild Rift

League of Legends: Wild Rift Reveals Plans For Patch 7.1: Flat Out

Ahead of its launch in April, the team for League of Legends: Wild Rift showed off the new content coming in Patch 7.1: Flat Out

Article Summary Patch 7.1: Flat Out brings K'Sante, Taliyah, and Skarner as new champions to Wild Rift in April.

Major rune system updates introduce fresh keystones and balance changes for more diverse strategies.

New racing-themed ARAM mode, Arena gameplay updates, and a Porsche collaboration teased.

Unlock Wild Pass skins, Neon Daredevil, Soul Fighter, and Pool Party Taliyah cosmetics this patch.

Riot Games revealed what's on the way for players in League of Legends: Wild Rift, as they showed off the content for Patch 7.1: Flat Out. Among adding three new champions to the mix, a ton of new skins, and some changes to the gameplay, we'll also see a new collaboration with Porsche. We have the patch notes here, as well as the latest developer video showing it off, as the update will arrive on April 9, 2026.

New Chamopns Arrives in League of Legends: Wild Rift with Patch 7.1: Flat Out

New Champions

Defiant and courageous, K'Sante, the Pride of Nazumah, possesses the ability to shift gears between classic tank with crowd control and peel and high-damage skirmisher with high outplay potential when he goes All Out. Taliyah, the Stoneweaver, is a mid lane battlemage with unparalleled map control through the use of her ultimate, Weaver's Wall. Skarner, the Primordial Sovereign, is a terrain-breaking tank jungler capable of ganking from unexpected angles and using his ultimate, Impale, to crowd control up to three enemies at once.

Gameplay

As a part of ongoing efforts to revitalize the rune system, Patch 7.1 introduces two new keystone runes, enabling more dynamic and strategic experiences on the Rift. The new Guardian keystone and additional Sorcery runes aim to provide champions like Braum and Thresh with more satisfying, purpose-built options. Meanwhile, the new Ice Overlord keystone is built for engage supports, like Rell and Leona.

Adjustments have been implemented to address system-wide balance issues, including underperforming runes, overreliance on the Precision and Resolve trees, and specific combinations that created unfair powerspikes. These changes aim to further open the door for players to experiment with their builds. Separately, in line with the theme of the patch, Wild Rift and Porsche recently announced a special collaboration. More details about the collaboration will be revealed at a later date.

Game Modes

In AAA ARAM, the new patch goes full throttle with a racing-themed upgrade, bringing new augments and themed content to the map. In Arena, players will now be able to queue up in groups of up to three duos, for a total of six players. Ranked rules will still apply, meaning that players in the higher-ranked tiers will get a tighter cap. Matches will also start even if a faction is short of a team, allowing players to race into games at breakneck speeds.

Ranked & Wild Pass

This patch's Wild Passes feature Soul Fighter Varus and Choo-choo Ornn, while players that take on ranked will have the opportunity to unlock Glorious Eminence Jax.

Skins

Neon Daredevil Zed

Neon Daredevil Hecarim

Neon Daredevil Irelia

Neon Daredevil Aurora

Neon Daredevil Kai'Sa

Soul Fighter Viego

Soul Fighter Varus

Soul Fighter Senna

Soul Fighter Viktor

Soul Fighter Ambessa

Pool Party Taliyah

Heartsteel K'Sante

Glorious Eminence Jax

Ashen Samira

Soul Fighter Varus

Choo-choo Ornn

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