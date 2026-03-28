Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: bad bunny, Colman Domingo, marielle heller, tom hanks

Tom Hanks Starring In New Baseball Film With Bad Bunny & Coman Domingo

Tom Hanks is reuniting with Marielle Heller for a new baseball drama, and it may also star Bad Bunny and Colman Domingo.

Article Summary Tom Hanks teams up again with director Marielle Heller for a new untitled baseball drama film.

Bad Bunny and Colman Domingo are in talks to join the movie, based on Dave Eggers’ story The Comebacker.

Hanks plays a faded sports journalist reinvigorated by a poetic minor-league Mets pitcher’s story.

The project marks Hanks’ big return to baseball movies after his classic role in A League of Their Own.

Tom Hanks is returning to the baseball diamond. The star is reuniting with A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood director Marielle Heller for an as of now untitled baseball drama. The film will be based on the short story The Combacker by Dave Eggers. Also eyeing roles in the film are global superstar Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio aka Bad Bunny, and multi-award nominee Colman Domingo. Hanks and Heller will produce the film under their respective production labels. Sony is the leader in the clubhouse to release the film after teaming with the pair on A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Variety had the news.

Tom Hanks Returns To Baseball

The Comebacker is one short story in Eggers's short story collection titled The Forgetters. In the story, "a fading sports journalist named Lionel, played by Tom Hanks, whose passion for his craft and his life is awakened by a pitcher called up from the minor leagues. The title refers to an injury the pitcher suffered when a batter sent a ball back with brute force into the pitcher's skull. After the injury, the pitcher exhibits unexpected behavior, including poetic speech that makes stories written by Hank's journalist resonate with readers across the country." Variety also notes that while the story focuses on the San Francisco Giants, the film would switch that to the New York Mets.

This would be a welcome return for Tom Hanks. He, of course, starred in A League of Their Own and turned in one of the best performances of his career as Jimmy Duggan, the manager of the Rockford Peaches, an all-female baseball team. Besides Kevin Costner, he's one of the only actors who could star in a baseball film that would guarantee that I would see it. I am biased, though, as Hanks is also a fan of my beloved Cleveland Guardians.

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