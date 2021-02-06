Tag Team GX Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 1

Interest in the Pokémon TCG is soaring right now, and it is leading to products new and old being cleared off shelves as soon as they arrive. While many are looking to invest in these cards for financial reasons, the core of the hobby is, has been, and will always be about the Pokémon themselves and the artwork. Let's take a look back at one of the best Pokémon TCG sets of all time: Cosmic Eclipse. Cosmic Eclipse, which was released on November 1st, 2019, closed out the Sun & Moon era as the final pre-Galar set. It featured some of the most beautiful cards of all time, including Secret Rare Character Cards featuring Pokémon with their trainers, which could be pulled in place of the reverse holo. In this first piece, though, let's take a look at Cosmic Eclipse's Tag Team cards, which showcased the bond between Pokémon.

Venusaur & Snivy GX: The first three Tag Team GX cards of Cosmic Eclipse showcased the final evolutions of the original Kanto starters paired with the first-stage starters of different regions. Venusaur and Snivy are here representing the Grass-types in this beautiful card which makes me think how much I miss GXs. The current Pokémon V and VMAX cards are cool, but the GX era is missed, with its focus on hand-drawn artwork, especially during this time of the Pokémon TCG when Sun & Moon was winding down. Collectors should note here that there are also alternate versions of this artwork featured as Promo cards.

Charizard & Braixen GX: Charizard and Braixen are in many ways the stars of Cosmic Eclipse, with the Full Art version of this card worth over $40 and the Rainbow Rare version currently going for $128 as of this writing. Normally, Charizard cards become the chase card of any set they're in, but the strength of Cosmic Eclipse is that it is a huge set with dozens of highly desirable cards. While this Charizard & Braixen GX is worth the hype in all of its forms due to amazing artwork, it's one of many stellar pulls this set offers.

Blastoise & Piplup GX: It's equal parts funny and cute to me that Piplup takes center stage here in this badass action shot, while Blastoise stands behind it like a knowing bodyguard.

Next up, our spotlight on the Tag Team GX cards of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse continues.