Posted in: Com2uS, Games, MLB, Mobile Games | Tagged: android, baseball, MLB 9 Innings 26, MLB 9 Innings Rivals 26. iOS

MLB 9 Innings 26 and Rivals 26 Both Receive New Updates

MLB 9 Innings 26 has been given a new update, while MLB Rivals has been rebranded to MLB 9 Innings Rivals 26 with its own update

Article Summary MLB 9 Innings 26 launches new roster, gameplay enhancements, and a 10th anniversary event series.

Paul Skenes debuts as cover athlete, joining Mike Trout and Clayton Kershaw for the 2026 season update.

MLB Rivals rebrands as MLB 9 Innings Rivals 26, adding new features and Opening Day rewards.

Rivals 26 update introduces ABS Challenge, enhanced Live Cards, and streamlined player progression.

Com2uS has released updates for two of its mobile baseball games this week, as both MLB 9 Innings 26 and MLB 9 Innings Rivals 26 are ready for the 2026 season. First off, the developers have given MLB9I26 a complete makeover with some overhauled settings and an updated roster to make the game pop a bit more for players. Meanwhile, MLB Rivals received a rebrand, but surprisingly, not much has changed beyond seasonal upgrades to the title. We have the notes for both below as the content is now live for both games on mobile, and on PC for Rivals.

New Season Content Arrives For the 10th Anniversary of MLB 9 Innings 26

The latest update for MLB 9 Innings 26 adds one of baseball's brightest rising stars to the spotlight. Paul Skenes joins the game as a new cover athlete alongside returning superstar Mike Trout and MLB legend Clayton Kershaw. Beginning April 1, players will also be able to recruit Kershaw as a Supreme-type player through Historic Packs. The update also introduces several gameplay enhancements, including a new Club Level system, a mission-based progression feature designed to help players learn key mechanics while improving the overall gameplay flow. New cinematic animations have also been added to highlight major moments such as walk-off wins, inning transitions, and game-deciding plays, bringing the experience closer to the drama of a real MLB broadcast.

To celebrate both the new season and the game's 10th anniversary, a series of special events will reward players throughout the year. Running through May 26, the Opening Road Event allows players to progress across a reward board using currency earned through gameplay and logins, with rewards including up to five Signature Players and a Diamond Team Selective Prime Player. Players who log in by April 30 will also receive a Season Opening Package for free, featuring a Signature Player and a Black Diamond Change Ticket. Starting May 6, the 9 Innings 10th Anniversary History Museum event will take players on a journey through the game's decade-long history. Running through November 14, the event will showcase key milestones and introduce monthly themed activities celebrating the franchise's legacy.

MLB Rivals Rebrands as MLB 9 Innings Rivals 26

Com2uS has also officially renamed MLB Rivals to MLB 9 Innings Rivals 26, aligning the game with the company's flagship 9 Innings franchise and strengthening brand recognition across its baseball titles. The update launches alongside a variety of Opening Day events, including a daily Check-in Event and the Opening Day Daily Mission Event, where players can earn rewards such as Highlight FA Player Cards and other in-game items.

Gameplay updates include the introduction of the Automated Ball Strike (ABS) Challenge System, which allows pitchers, catchers, or batters to challenge umpire calls using tracking technology, mirroring one of baseball's newest real-world innovations. The update also introduces Support Content, enabling players to earn rewards based on the real-world performance of the MLB team they support during the regular season. Additionally, the stats of Live Cards, which reflect real-world player performance, have been increased. To help new players get started more quickly, the early progression experience has also been streamlined. The Training system has been simplified and onboarding improvements have been introduced.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!