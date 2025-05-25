Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bureau 81, Indienova, The Operator

Conspiracy Puzzle Game The Operator Drops On Nintendo Switch

The Operator has made its way over to the Nintendo Switch, as you can play the conspiracy puzzle game on the platform right now

Article Summary The Operator launches on Nintendo Switch after a successful run as a PC indie hit last year.

Unravel conspiracies and assist agents by solving complex puzzles and tracking down criminals.

Investigate mysteries using advanced FDI software, databases, and unique detective tools.

Each case challenges players to dig deep, examine evidence, and follow twists to uncover the truth.

Indie game developer Bureau 81 and publisher Indienova released their conspiracy puzzler title, The Operator, onto a new platform as the game is now on Nintendo Switch. The game was an indie darling hit last year when it came out on PC, and now Switch players can experience the game for themselves, complete with all of the updates and fixes that came to the PC version since launch. You can check out a brand new trailer for the game here as it has been released for you to play right now.

The Operator

Time to clear your head, work through your hangover and start your first day as an Operator. There are plenty of cases to solve. Assist our field agents using your computer console and ingenuity to bring criminals to justice. Ready to make the world a better place? When our field agents need support, they'll call you. Help them by fact-checking, searching databases, identifying killers, and more. Each case will have evidence to evaluate, and it's your job to dig into documents, connect the clues, and solve the mysteries. You have the finest FDI **software to help with those challenging cases. Point and click through the Video and Photo Analyzer, Citizen and Vehicle Database, ChemScan, Notepad and a fully functional Terminal at any point to find out %^^** what you need. To find the truth, you must follow the //** evidence **// and see where it leads, no matter how unsettling. %% But don't poke into unauthori$$ed* areas without first notifying your **superiors {liars}**//.

Investigate Crimes: Solve cases such as murders, missing people, and cyber attacks.

Solve cases such as murders, missing people, and cyber attacks. Use FDI Software: Analyze evidence and find clues using cutting-edge tools.

Analyze evidence and find clues using cutting-edge tools. Dig Deeper: Follow the evidence as it twists and turns, no matter where it leads.

Follow the evidence as it twists and turns, no matter where it leads. Uncover the Truth: Each case is a mind-bending story to unravel, so take notes.

