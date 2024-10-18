Posted in: GameMill Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: hot wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem, mattel

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem Drops Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem as the game has been released for multiple platforms

Article Summary Experience thrilling stunts and crashes with Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem, out now on all major platforms.

Take on boss fights, career challenges, and head-to-head battles in vibrant, unique monster truck arenas.

Choose from iconic Hot Wheels Monster Trucks like Bone Shaker and Tiger Shark, each with signature stunt moves.

Enjoy local multiplayer with friends and dominate the arena with jaw-dropping flips, spins, and exhilarating jumps.

Mattel and GameMill Entertainment dropped a brand new launch trailer for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem this morning, as the game has been released today. This is basically one last look at the game in quick order before you decide to play it, as they rattle off all of the modes and features with some gameplay. Enjoy the trailer as the game is out now on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as all three major consoles.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem

Take control of your favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, each equipped with unique signature moves, for heart-pounding action, epic stunts, and colossal crashes across fantastical arenas. Reign supreme in intense game modes such as head-to-head battles, career challenges, boss fights, and more. With easy-to-learn controls, even newcomers can jump right in and progress to the thrill of mastering epic combo chains in the ultimate monster truck showdown.

Authentic Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Drive and perform stunts with fan-favorite official Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, from Bone Shaker and Tiger Shark to Race Ace, Bigfoot, and more.

Exhilarating Stunt Action: Master jaw-dropping flips, spins, and jumps to wow the crowd and rack up the highest scores in the arena. Pull off spectacular tricks and discover each truck's unique signature stunt move based on its individual personality.

Master jaw-dropping flips, spins, and jumps to wow the crowd and rack up the highest scores in the arena. Pull off spectacular tricks and discover each truck's unique signature stunt move based on its individual personality. Play Your Way: Face off against formidable bosses like the towering Crushzilla and test your skills in a variety of modes, including Career, Stunt, Destruction, and Boss Mode!

Face off against formidable bosses like the towering Crushzilla and test your skills in a variety of modes, including Career, Stunt, Destruction, and Boss Mode! Intense Battle Arenas: Unleash your stunt mastery in electrifying arenas, including fan favorites like Stunt Zone by Night (inspired by the popular Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party tour) and the fearsome Skelesaurus's Lair. Each arena offers a unique challenge and atmosphere where vibrant graphics and explosive effects ensure an unforgettable monster truck experience.

Unleash your stunt mastery in electrifying arenas, including fan favorites like Stunt Zone by Night (inspired by the popular Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party tour) and the fearsome Skelesaurus's Lair. Each arena offers a unique challenge and atmosphere where vibrant graphics and explosive effects ensure an unforgettable monster truck experience. Head-to-Head Split-Screen Multiplayer: Challenge your friends in exhilarating and competitive local multiplayer matches. See who can perform the best stunts, smash the most obstacles, and score the highest points!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!