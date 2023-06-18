Posted in: Games, Indie Games, PlayWay, Video Games | Tagged: House Flipper 2, PlayWay

House Flipper 2 Will Receive Steam Next Fest Demo

PlayWay has released new details on House Flipper 2, along with the fact that the game will have a free demo on Steam Next Fest.

Indie game publisher PlayWay and developer Frozen District have released new info this past week on House Flipper 2, along with info on a new demo. The game will be a part of Steam Next Fest, kicking off tomorrow, which will have a ton of free demos for you to try out from June 19th-26th. The demo for this game will let you take control of the usual renovator's tools to flip a run-down home on a picturesque island. Immediately you're going to see a number of changes made to this incarnation of the series compared to the first one, and while some of the classic mechanics are still here, much of it has been upgraded. We got more info and a trailer for the demo below.

"More than just a simulation game, House Flipper 2 offers an inspiring journey of transformation and rediscovery. It's a story deeply rooted in the essence of home, about returning to the place that shaped us and embarking on a quest to forge a new identity, establish friendships, and contribute to the community. There's a lot to unpack; check out some of the features in the demo."

One House, One Island: Players will embark on a task to place orders for a house on a deserted island, offering approximately 1.5 hours of immersive gameplay.

Players will embark on a task to place orders for a house on a deserted island, offering approximately 1.5 hours of immersive gameplay. Tool Inventory: The demo offers ten tools, with seven being familiar from the first game. Many of these tools showcase new functionalities or modes.

The demo offers ten tools, with seven being familiar from the first game. Many of these tools showcase new functionalities or modes. New Mechanics: Unpacking items from boxes will be introduced as a fresh game mechanic, elevating the gameplay experience.

Unpacking items from boxes will be introduced as a fresh game mechanic, elevating the gameplay experience. Day and Night Cycle: The game now features a realistic day and night cycle, adding a new layer of realism.

The game now features a realistic day and night cycle, adding a new layer of realism. Task Highlighting: Flipper Sense allows players to highlight objects for tasks.

Flipper Sense allows players to highlight objects for tasks. Customization and Variety: The demo introduces a division of objects into various companies, each with its own unique character. It also provides the possibility for advanced customization of items.

