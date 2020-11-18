House Flipper Gets In On Futuristic Content With Cyberpunk DLC

In what's either a brilliant or simply a bandwagon maneuver, publisher Frozen District is releasing a cyberpunk DLC pack for House Flipper. With Cyberpunk 2077 right around the corner, it's no surprise to us that we're seeing so many people jump on that money train and ride it until it can't be ridden any longer. But this one takes the Blatant Cake as the devs behind the game just straight up created some DLC content for the game and released it the same week it would have been released had they not pushed the game back into December. As you might suspect, this DLC will allow you to take people's homes, futurify them, and then flip them for a decent price in the future. The DLC pack will drop onto Steam on November 19th, wh9ile the console version will be released two weeks later. In the meantime, here's some more info and a trailer.

For months after releasing their latest paid DLC, HGTV DLC, the creators of House Flipper secretly worked on a new project that would blow their players' minds. The Cyberpunk DLC is the youngest member of the House Flipper family, celebrating one of the biggest upcoming releases in the gaming world. "We are all gamers here at Frozen District, and we're incredibly hyped for the upcoming launch of one of the CD Projekt's biggest titles. Our development teams have extensively voted on the idea of creating a Cyberpunk-themed DLC for House Flipper, so we decided to go for it. We can now confirm that it has worked quite well! Here we are, with a new addition to the House Flipper family, which will be available for all of our players for free!" said Krzysztof Krej, Frozen District CEO.