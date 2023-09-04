Posted in: Games, Humble Bundle, Video Games | Tagged: #BLUD, Billie Bust Up, Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus, Humble Games

Humble Games Showed Off Trailers For Three New Upcoming Titles

Humble Games revealed three new trailers for games on the way, as they showed off Billie Bust Up, #BLUD, and Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus.

Humble Games recently dropped three new trailers for games on the way, as they highlighted some cool titles that haven't been seen much. The three games are Billie Bust Up, #BLUD, and Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus. All three games got a preview during Gamescom 2023, but these trailers came out after the event, showcasing them as best they could. No firm release dates have been put on any of them beyond the idea we'll see them in 2024, so for now, enjoy the footage and the info below.

In Billie Bust Up, Humble Games and Giddy Goat Games cast players in a magical, musical odyssey of a 3D platformer. This all-new trailer invites explorers to step into the shoes of an adventurous and headstrong young goat named Billie on a quest to follow in her long-lost father's hoofsteps and reclaim a powerful magic alongside a mystic axolotl mentor Aristotle and playable pet fox Oscar. Explore strange realms, take on showstopping villains, master incredible magical powers, and discover a darkly fantastic world where skillful gameplay and memorable music are harmoniously intertwined.

Delve deeper into the delightfully zany animated dungeon crawler #BLUD in this brand new trailer from Humble Games and Exit 73 Studios, which welcomes players to get a taste of the small town of Carpentersville with a big (vampire) problem. Vampire slayer Becky Brewster utilizes her weapons and skills to complete puzzles and combat her foes to solve mysteries and rid the town of its evil curse.

Flow further into the enchanting world of Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus, a hand-drawn 2.5D action platformer inspired by Japanese folklore with a trailer from Humble Games and Squid Shock Studios that is a delight to the senses. Watch as Bō navigates through colorful and alluring environments in a gameplay video that showcases mystical abilities, teases monumental boss fights, introduces characters, and more.

