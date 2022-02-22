Hunt: Showdown Reveals Plans For Fourth Anniversary Celebration

Crytek revealed plans today for the fourth anniversary of Hunt: Showdown, which they appear to be keeping a bit low-key this year. First off, the company is doing a special anniversary sale on Steam as you can snag the primary game and DLC across the board for discounted prices, essentially making it a little easier on the wallet to pop into the game and hunt down bounties, or each other. The company has also partnered with Twitch to release a special Twitch Drops campaign, which includes four Legendary Weapons and a Legendary Hunter. Which you can acquire and use on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation starting on February 23rd at 10am ET, as the drops will run until Tuesday, March 1st, at 10am ET. These drops will be open to all players, new and experienced, and you can also snag more from watching Twitch streamers who play the game to start collecting free rewards. The game is also showing off new artwork and branding, which you can see here, reflecting its unique PvPvE gameplay, which you will be able to download as free wallpaper.

Fatih Özbayram, Senior Producer for Hunt: Showdown, said, "The whole team has worked really hard over the past four years to make Hunt a special experience for everyone. Every match tells a unique story, and that's why people come back to the bayou again and again. We're constantly looking to keep the game fresh with updated content and events – over the past year we've added a new map and new boss, and held events including Light the Shadow and As the Crow Flies – and we can't do that without our amazing and welcoming community. By putting players first and listening to what they want from Hunt, we're able to create a gaming experience that is truly special."