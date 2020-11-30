Hwang Returns To Action As The Next SoulCalibur VI DLC Character

Another legendary fighter has made their return to SoulCalibur VI, as Hwang has unmasked himself and entered the Stage of History. The character has had an interesting past of being included and excluded at random times. Being a part of the series since the very beginning, he was mysteriously missing from its most popular title, SoulCalibur II. He was put back into SC3, forgotten in SC4, was made a non-playable character in SC5, and now has finally returned as the final DLC character for Season 2 of the current game. Which is a shame that he gets mistreated so much as he is typically one of the fastest in the game and probably one of the easiest for first-time players to pick up on how to use the game's controls before they dive into more technical characters. The fact that he's returned to this is a shock since it feels like Bandai Namco has practically dropped the ball on making SoulCalibur VI stand out.

The reveal trailer below shows that he is indeed back with his Dark Thunder longsword and Six Heavenly Arts fighting style, which have been given a massive overhaul to match the game's current fighting style. There are some familiar moves in here, but a lot of what's here is brand new or variations of old maneuvers changed up. Hawng comes in with some other DLC content, as the devs will be adding a new Character Creation Set with more variety, popular pieces, and additional Tekken themed parts for those of you who love crossover content. There's also a free update coming to the game with more content available for all players, which will bring with it a new stage called the Motien Pass Ruins. You'll also be getting Seong Mi-na's Classic Costume set and new Mitsurugi and NIghtmare episodes. All of the DLC's and content will drop for SoulCalibur VI on December 2nd, 2020.