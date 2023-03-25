Hyenas Reveals New Character Based On Sonic The Hedgehog You can play as Sonic The Hedgehog, sorta, in Hyenas, as the game shows off a new character dressed in blue with red sneakers.

SEGA and Creative Assembly took some time this week to show off a new character in Hyenas, inspired by the classic character Sonic The Hedgehog. The new hero is called Hero-Ki, who basically considers themselves a cosplaying specialist. The character uses a specially modified camera to capture a target's likeness and turn into them for a short period of time, and only those who have a sharp eye will be able to detect the imposter character as they give subtle clues that they're not exactly who they say they are. The reveal comes as the game is currently holding its latest Alpha Test, where players are experimenting with the game's current form while the devs work their way to completing it. You can read more about the character below and check out a new trailer showing them off.

"Hero-Ki was a minor celebrity back on Earth thanks to his cosplay and charity work, but after being evacuated to The Taint, he's had to turn those same skills towards more nefarious pursuits. Armed with a specially modified camera to capture a target's likeness and cosplay as them, Hero-Ki can use his penchant for disguise to evade threats and exploit the environment in Hyenas, as only the sharpest-eyed rival will be able to detect the clues that reveal him as an imposter. Hero-Ki takes his place among the other Hyenas, which include specialists like the uzi-wielding ballerina Prima and foam-gun packing astronaut Commander Wright, with more character reveals still to come."

"Hyenas is a hero-based, multiplayer extraction shooter. Choose a Hyena to play as – each with a unique weapon, ability, and personality – to form a crew of three and steal valuable Merch. The action takes place on vast, themed 'Plunderships' returning to Mars from Earth, loaded with salvaged Merch for your crew to steal. Competing with four other raiding crews, your goal is to find and crack secured vaults, then steal enough Merch to make your escape. Standing in your way are not only rival players but also the "MURFs" – security forces who will fight to the death to protect the precious cargo. Once a team has stolen enough Merch, they activate the Plundership's VIP Extraction, which is revealed on the map. You must find it and make your getaway or stop others from making theirs."