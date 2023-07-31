Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hyper Meteor, Vertex Pop

Hyper Meteor Has Launched For The Nintendo Switch

Think you have what it takes to survive in a 2D top-down space fighter filled with meteors? Hyper Meteor is now available on Nintendo Switch.

Indie game developer and publisher Vertex Pop have officially released their latest game Hyper Meteor for Nintendo Switch players. This is a super simplistic space shooter/collider title that harkens back to the glory days of 2D top-down battles, as you are a long pilot in a ship that looks a lot like your mouse arrow, piloting through dangers and trying to survive. Every mission you take is new and could be your last! The game comes with multiple modes for you to try out, as well as a local co-op system (which, honestly, should have the option for online since they're doing leaderboards). Also, you'll have an array of color palettes to choose from to make the game look and feel how you want it to be. We got more info and the latest trailer for you down below, as you can play this right now on Switch and on PC via Steam.

"YOU ARE LOST IN SPACE! ALL WEAPONS ARE DOWN! Survive by ramming your ship into meteors and hostile forces. When your ship's weapon systems malfunction in deep space, surrounded by hostile forces, your only hope for survival is to fly head-first into danger! Ram your ship into enemy weak points to survive, keep the hits coming to maximize your combo, and get a high score! Four Game Modes, each with its own unique twist!"

Endless mode: Classic arcade-style survival mode with three lives

METEOR mode: Trigger detonations to survive the meteor storm!

Countdown mode: A rush to maximize your combo in 3 minutes

Waves mode: 40 hand-crafted waves of enemies

"Two-Player Co-op (local only) for every game mode! (Game controller required). A bold audio-visual experience featuring minimalist pixel art, 25+ vibrant color palettes, and a pulsing electronic soundtrack. Extras & Unlockables: 50 achievements, online leaderboards (worldwide and friends), detailed stats, and more!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!