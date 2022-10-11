I Expect You To Die: Home Sweet Home Expansion Announced

Schell Games revealed a new free expansion is coming to I Expect You To Die, as players will try to survive in Home Sweet Home. The storyline of this new expansion puts you in a home after being smuggled out of a top-secret medical facility. Your own home, in fact, as you now deal with the fact that you have been equipped with a brand-new ocular implant. Did you get this on your own accord, or was it forced on you? Who knows! But it does give you some new tools to test out as you'll utilize them to solve puzzles, escape all-new traps, and use the latest spy tech in your head to defeat Dr. Zor's evil plans. This expansion comes as part of the developer's promise to bring new content to the game throughout its run. You can watch the latest trailer for the content below, as well as a couple of quotes from the team about the new addition, as it will be released on October 25th.

"When we were concepting this experience, we were all working from home. Then it clicked — what if we had our Secret Agents working from home, too?" said CEO Jesse Schell. "The idea of all the dangerous situations a Secret Agent has to deal with being inside their house seemed really fun and felt like a great match for mixed reality."

"Designing an experience for mixed reality is very different from designing for virtual reality because mixed reality offers an experiential immersion as opposed to a purely visual one," said Ryan Hall, Project Director for I Expect You To Die: Home Sweet Home. "Keeping the player on their toes by warping their familiar surroundings was a lot of fun to figure out, and Meta's Passthrough technology allowed us to make it happen easily."