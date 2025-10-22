Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: bleach, Bleach: Rebirth Of Souls, Ichibe Hyosube, Tamsoft

Ichibe Hyosube Joins The Bleach: Rebirth of Souls Roster

Ichibe Hyosube joins the roster of Bleach: Rebirth of Souls as the latest DLC character, as he will officially be released next week

Article Summary Ichibe Hyosube joins Bleach: Rebirth of Souls as the latest DLC character on October 29.

Wield unique moves like Painted Over State and Spiritual Pressure Move Futen Taisatsuryo in battle.

Hyosube's Awakening powers unleash devastating abilities and weaken opponent special attacks.

Fight as iconic Bleach characters and master their Zanpakuto abilities in intense 1-v-1 action.

Bandai Namco and developer Tamsoft released the latest DLC character for Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, as you can now play as Ichibe Hyosube. The Commanding Officer of the Royal Guard will officially be added to the game on October 29, giving you a powerhouse fighter to take on all comers. You can learn more about him here as we wait out the next week for his arrival.

Ichibe Hyosube

A dedicated Soul Reaper for the Royal Special Task Force Squad 0, Ichibe Hyosube prides himself on protecting the Soul King and his palace. His addition to BLEACH Rebirth of Souls' newest DLC brings powerful combo attacks that can limit his opponents' power. Hyosube hones a special ability, 'Painted Over State,' where a special gauge accumulates energy through specific attacks that can be used to reduce damage received or increase damage dealt. His Spiritual Pressure Move, 'Futen Taisatsuryo', can be used up to four times, enhancing the effects of his special ability to disable a player's Spiritual Power and transform into a devastating attack. Hyosube can change the course of the battle with his Awakening, embracing his abilities using 'Shinuchi Shirafade Ichimonji', forcibly inflicting his ability on opponents after their Awakening with a new level of 'Painted Over State' known as 'Black Ant', cutting the power of the opponent's 'Kikon Move' in half.

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls

Awaken the blade within you and reverse your fate in Bleach: Rebirth of Souls! Engage in thrilling battles with powerful sword abilities and characters from this legendary anime franchise. In Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, players can engage in thrilling, action-packed battles with iconic characters from the legendary anime franchise, including Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Uryu Ishida, and Yasutora Sado (Chad). Players can use each character's moves, or Zanpakuto action, to knock down their opponent's reishi in a 1-v-1 action battle, reducing their konpaku, or overall health bar. After damaging their opponent, players can unleash key combos to destroy multiple konpaku and turn the tide of battle. Accumulate Fighting Spirit while attacking to enter an awakened state and unleash a special move.

