Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, NetEase Games | Tagged: Identity V, NetEase Games

Identity V Adds New Hunter Opera Singer In Latest Update

In the latest update for Identity V, players now have a new Hunter in the Opera Singer, as well as a new event on the way.

NetEase Games have recently updated Identity V with an all-new character as they have given players a new Hunter in the Opera Singer. The new character adds a little performance to the mix as she can teleport to any Remnant on the field, work stealthily, and strike from the deadly shadows. Along with er addition, the team is planning a summer event to kick off on June 29th, with the Cowboy appearing out of nowhere. We got the details for all of this below, along with a new video showing off the character.

The Opera Singer

Fishy liquid, whispers of the psychic, who is really manipulating Sangria's fate. The abuse of her father, the salvation of the lady, the shadows coming from the light, the woman with the goat symbol painted between eyebrows are lighting up Sangria's life or enhancing the shadows behind her. "Pain is the path to rebirth." In the quiet night, the lamb's throat was cut, and the sacred candlelight illuminated the chilled face of the Lady. After the ritual of invoking the "gods," something began to change. The performance became extinct, the theater became ruined, and none of the audience came out alive. The only thing left is an intact cloak hanging in the dressing room with the shadow of goat like a ghost.

Cowboy Appears In The Mysterious Island

Sunshine, beach, waves, cactus, and an unlucky cowboy trapped in the island. The big prize fell from the sky so that the Cowboy get a seven-day trip to the vacation village; however, luck always obeys laws, the sudden accident forced the Cowboy to be a working boy; the good thing is to see the beauty of the beach and the sun, the days of making money back home will not be too sad. But what waiting for him is not only the beautiful scenery of coconut palm trees and clear water but also some events beyond his imagination.

Identity V Summer Event

To go home as soon as possible, the cowboy had to start a week-long working tour. However, the clues are attracting the cowboy's curiosity about the unknown. Should Cowboy work harder, only for go home, or to explore the truth, to uncover the mystery of the island. Every choice you make will affect the outcome. With everyone's exploration and development of the island, those hidden treasures are about to be revealed. By participating in the event, you can get the Cowboy B costume – Island Tourist, Mechanic's A accessory- Ocean's Whisper, as well as the event theme Portrait, Portrait Frame, Emote, Sticker, furniture, etc. Of course, this biggest treasure, is this year's summer island package, will be on the store on June 29. Contains S costume of Enchantress Tropical Holiday, and A accessory – Coastal Garland. More treasures are waiting for you. Make sure you log in to Identity V on June 29 and visit the island with the Cowboy!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!