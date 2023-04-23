Identity V Receives Massive 2.0 Update With New Story NetEase Games have given their game Identity V a brand new update, as they have launched Version 2.0 with a fresh story.

NetEase Games have released an all-new update for their title Identity V, bringing about Version 2.0 and an entirely new story for you to examine. The 2.0 Version update, which was released back on April 20th, has introduced an all-new story called Ashes of Memory, bringing about an entirely new mystery to unravel. Along with this comes a bevy of improvements, including new visual upgrades, extra content, and special log-in bonuses for all players. We got the rundown from the team below.

"The 2.0 Version update will begin Chapter 1 of the Ashes of Memory story, which follows a brand-new protagonist, Journalist Alice Deross. Alice will take over the leading character role from Orpheus as players guide her investigation of the Oletus Manor as she uncovers dark secrets about its past. Moreover, all Identity V players will receive Alice as a brand-new Survivor character for free! Now that Identity V has a new protagonist, the timeline has shifted, with Orpheus' adventures occurring in a different era from Alice's journey. The UI in Identity V has been altered to reflect this change, with the dilapidated lobby that players are used to now restored to its former glory. Additionally, the UI of the interactive pages has also been changed, with new iterations of the logic path, notebook, and match entrance for players to enjoy. Some new functions will also be added, including an item backpack and a story review, to help players keep track of all the information and lore presented to them."

"Now that Oletus Manor resembles its former glory, it's only fitting for players to see it in a new way. In the 2.0 Version update for Identity V, Oletus Manor will open up for all players, allowing them to browse areas like the banquet hall, study, guest room, and botanical gardens. The revamped Oletus Manor will be more accessible than it has ever been before. To coincide with the launch of the 2.0 Version update for Identity V, rewards will be offered to all players across the globe. Those bold enough to experience this new story and face the horrors of the Oletus Manor will be rewarded with 20 Essences, giving everyone a chance to unlock incredible rewards for their game."