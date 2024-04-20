Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Imagine Earth, Serious Bros.

Imagine Earth Arrives On PlayStation & Switch Next Month

Serious Bros. have a release date set for Imagine Earth to go to consoles, as we'll see it on PS4/PS5 and Switch in early May.

Article Summary Imagine Earth launches on PS4/PS5 and Switch May 9, expanding to consoles.

Build and manage colonies on diverse planets in competition and story modes.

Balance expansion with ecology to prevent climate catastrophes and disasters.

Fight off alien invasions and corporate takeovers in your quest for sustainability.

Indie game developer and publisher Serious Bros. has confirmed that Imagine Earth will be making its way to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. The game has already been out for three years on PC, offering you a chance to build your own global colony on a distant planet to recreate Earth in your own way. But it isn't just making a colony, as there are threats in various forms that you'll need to address to keep it active while also avoiding a climate crisis. You can check out more here, as the game will be out for both consoles on May 9.

Imagine Earth

In the story-based campaign and competition game modes, Imagine Earth players can build up their civilizations on eleven diverse planets, with terrain dotted with rich blue waters, snow-capped peaks, and lush green expanses, all ready to be explored, populated, and mined for resources. Trade natural goods and resources with space traders for profit and satisfy the capitalist quest for expansion by building power plants, farms, and factories to keep both corporations and civilians happy. Turn technological and monetary gains into research and discover how to advance society in a sustainable way. Do it all while fending off the economic competition as battles for corporate dominance break out on discovered planets, forcing players to sell shares, outsize opponents, and perform hostile takeovers of competing colonies.

Corporate greed isn't the only threat players face in Imagine Earth, though, as failure to balance expansion and ecology could result in climate disaster. With real-time planetary simulation, players can see the consequences of their own exploitative actions, as natural disasters — including wildfires, volcanoes, dying forests, radioactive contamination, pollution, and rising sea levels — see less sustainable civilizations (literally) go under, and citizens rallying and rioting against poor living conditions.

Go Beyond: Complete the multi-mission story and embark on fresh space colony adventures, including a competition mode against up to five AI factions and a freeform mode with procedurally generated planets

Complete the multi-mission story and embark on fresh space colony adventures, including a competition mode against up to five AI factions and a freeform mode with procedurally generated planets It's Not Easy Being Green: Face a range of ecological challenges, from chemical spills and oil slicks to melting polar ice caps and terribly destructive natural disasters caused by the player's planetary exploitation

Face a range of ecological challenges, from chemical spills and oil slicks to melting polar ice caps and terribly destructive natural disasters caused by the player's planetary exploitation Space Invaders and Traders: Make friends with cooperative colonies and alien tribes inhabiting some discovered planets and fend off hostile alien invaders using shields and lasers in tower defense gameplay as they try to wipe puny human colonies off of the map

Make friends with cooperative colonies and alien tribes inhabiting some discovered planets and fend off hostile alien invaders using shields and lasers in tower defense gameplay as they try to wipe puny human colonies off of the map Sustainability Among the Stars: Successfully fight corporate greed and civilian demand for growth and resources by researching new technology and maintaining a healthy ecosystem to become a sustainable civilization

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!