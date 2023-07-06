Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ascendant Studios, Immortals of Aveum

Immortals Of Aveum Gets New Trailer & New Detailed Blog

Check out the latest trailer for Immortals Of Aveum, as Electronic Arts provide new details on the game in their latest blog entry.

Electronic Arts and Ascendant Studios released a new blog this morning for Immortals Of Aveum, along with a new trailer showing off the game. The blog basically goes over the basics of the game and how the mechanics work when it comes to magic use and the way you are able to utilize everything, as well as gain more powerful spells and utilize them to work best for you in combat. The trailer gives you over four minutes' worth of footage to show it used in practicality, so you have some visual aid. We have snippets from the blog and the trailer below, as the game is still set to be released on August 22nd, 2023.

Immortals Of Aveum: Magic

All magic in Aveum can be distilled into three forms: Blue force magic, Red chaos magic, and Green life magic. Each is used in its own ways and functions differently. Though most Magni are only able to control one color of magic, Triarchs are able to harness all three, though they are much rarer because of that. Jak is one such Magnus, allowing him to tap into all three types of magic. While you venture through the story of Immortals of Aveum, you'll gain access to numerous sigils, items, and spells that will allow you to experiment and create unique play. Whether you want to be a jack-of-all-trades or specialize in one color of magic, there's no wrong way to play. The most skilled Magni use their magic strategically to greater effect. Different spells can be used in combo, like igniting Green magic Limpets with your Red magic, and some forms of magic are more effective against certain enemies. As a general rule, if you see an enemy empowered and shielded by a specific type of magic, remember to match the magic you attack them with to shred through their defenses.

Sigils

The primary tool of every Magnus is the Sigil. Sigils allow you to focus and control your magic into powerful attacks. There are unique sigils for each color of magic and three different variations of each sigil within those colors. These variants function differently based on their spell type, rate of fire, damage output, range, and ammo capacity. As a general rule, however, each color of magic fits a particular style of combat:

Across Aveum, you'll find plenty of sigil variations to tailor your magic to your playstyle. At any time, you're able to freely equip and try out different ones to test their unique properties and figure out which is best suited for the fight at hand. Each sigil can also be upgraded at the Forge, so if you find one you really like or want to make stronger, you can do so throughout your journey.

