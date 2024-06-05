Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hachette Boardgames, Tabletop | Tagged: In the Footsteps of Marie Curie, Sorry We Are French

In the Footsteps of Marie Curie Board Game Announced

Hachette Games have announced they will publish In the Footsteps of Marie Curie, a French tabletop title following her career.

Article Summary Hachette Boardgames announces 'In the Footsteps of Marie Curie' releasing September 18, 2024.

Play as Marie Curie in a resource management board game with cube tower mechanics.

Game features a dynamic card river, contract system, and elements like Pitchblende.

Game components include cards, cubes, tiles, and a timeline marker to track progress.

Hachette Boardgames has a new title on the way from a European board game developer and publisher called In the Footsteps of Marie Curie. The game comes from the aptly named Sorry We Are French, who have been making a ton of unique titles that have primarily come out in their region of the world. Hachette will be taking on the publishing duties for North America as they bring this interesting title to the States. If the name didn't give it away, you will be following the career of Marie Curie, as you attempt to fulfill all of her research objectives in her own workshop. The game will be at Gen Con 2024 where you'll be able to play a demo of the game ahead of its launch, which is scheduled for September 18, 2024, going for $40. We have more info on the game for you below as we now wait to see the full version in about three months.

In the Footsteps of Marie Curie

Embrace the world of Marie Curie's laboratory and assist the renowned scientist in her quest for a double Nobel Prize! Engage in experiments, enhance your workshop, and race against fellow players to fulfill Marie Curie's research objectives. In the Footsteps of Marie Curie combines resource management and transformation mechanics, utilizing a dynamic card river and contract system. Resources such as Pitchblende, Uranium, and Radium are distributed via a cube tower, with each turn offering surprises based on the retention or overproduction of these elements. Players traverse Marie Curie's life timeline on a central board, with the game concluding upon reaching its conclusion.

1 Cube tower

1 Main board

47 Activity cards

24 Experiment tiles

29 Victory point tokens

24 Pitchblende cubes

18 Uranium cubes

12 Radium cubes

4 Player boards

16 Thesis tiles

3 Workshop tiles

5 Objective tiles

1 Workshop marker

1 First player token

1 Timeline marker

1 Marie Curie tile

1 Cloth bag

1 Rulebook

1 Appendix booklet

