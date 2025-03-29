Posted in: Games, Headup Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ExoGenesis Studios, Inayah - Life After Gods

Inayah – Life After Gods Drops New Trailer With Launch

Check out the official launch trailer for Inayah - Life After Gods as the game came out earlier this week for PC via Steam

Embark on Inayah's journey in a hand-drawn, post-apocalyptic world with RPG elements.

Equip Inayah's magical Gauntlet and face unique bosses with diverse weapon forms.

Enjoy the original music score and top-tier voice acting from renowned industry talent.

Indie game developer ExoGenesis Studios and publisher Headup Games dropped a new launch trailer for the game Inayah – Life After Gods. The game was released this week on Steam after months of teases and demos, and promos for it, so you can now play the final version, including some new gameplay elements. The trailer above shows off a few new items for the fill version, including a boss rush mode that will keep you on your toes.

Inayah – Life After Gods

In the post-apocalyptic remnants of a highly advanced alien civilization, an orphaned outcast named Inayah embarks on a perilous journey to find her tribe. Guided by the spirit of her deceased mentor, she navigates a divided world, forging bonds and uncovering secrets that redefine the meaning of family. Experience an emotionally charged adventure where every decision shapes Inayah's destiny. Inayah will feature an exciting and gorgeous hand-drawn world to explore and navigate. Using the powers of her magical multifunction Gauntlet, Inayah will not only run, jump, and dash through the world, but also come face-to-face and battle various creatures and bosses, transforming the Gauntlet into Blades, Fists, and a Flail, each with unique powers and combo moves. Players will customize their characters through an RPG-style mechanic, with options to enhance their companion's abilities, weapons, and gear.

Three unique weapon forms with different combat and movement capabilities, with a variety of character builds and abilities.

Vast hand-drawn 2D world to explore with a variety of biomes and secrets.

20 unique bosses with unique mechanics and an engaging plot with multiple endings.

An original music score by composer Alex Kestner , who holds a degree in piano performance and used to work for companies like Lamborghini, Puma, Adidas, and LEGO.

, who holds a degree in piano performance and used to work for companies like Lamborghini, Puma, Adidas, and LEGO. Top-tier voice acting featuring Jessica Caroll of more than 28 shows and games, including Baldur's Gate 3.

