Inferius Announces New Playtests With Latest Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the psychological horror deckbuilder Inferius as the team are signing people up for playtests

Sign up now for the latest Inferius playtests and get a hands-on preview of its terrifying gameplay.

Build your tarot-inspired deck, fight twisted monsters, and survive nine evolving hellish dominions.

Lantern-driven sanity mechanics and roguelite progression create a tense, strategic horror experience.

Indie game developer and publisher Lucid Rain Studios dropped a new trailer for their psychological horror deckbuilder title, Inferius. The trailer gives a better look at a lot of the gameplay and how your tarot deck will specifically play a part in how you manage to navigate and survive in the game. The team also confirmed they are signing people up to take part in playtests as we speak.

Inferius

In Inferius, you awaken as a Pilgrim, lost, damned, and marked, in a realm that reflects your forgotten sins. Armed with only your lantern and a growing deck of Tarot-inspired Major Arcana, you must survive the nine dominions of hell, each ruled by a grotesque entity and shaped by sin and fear. Combat unfolds not through blades or bullets, but through tactical card duels, where every draw is a choice, and every sacrifice has weight. Exploration and strategy are tightly interwoven, as clues found in the world inform your deck, and victories in battle shift the realm around you.

The deeper you descend, the more your sanity begins to fracture. Inferius rewards persistence through its unforgiving roguelite loop: die, return, rebuild, and try again with new insight. Each ruler you defeat grants you power, but also distorts your perception. Brands, Sigils, and Minor Arcana allow you to mutate your cards in unpredictable ways, pushing your strategy—and your mind—to the brink. Uncover Soul Echoes from those who came before, barter on the black market, and wield your flailing lantern to ward off the nightmares that lurk in the dark. With each run, the Inferno changes, daring you to descend once more and confront the truth buried at the heart of damnation.

First-person Horror Deckbuilder: Collect, upgrade, and craft a custom Tarot-inspired deck. Battles are fought in turn-based, first-person card duels that blend horror with deep strategy.

Nine Levels of Hell: Descend through 9 dominions, each representing a sin from "The Divine Comedy" by Dante Alighieri —every level offers unique enemies, mechanics, and visual themes.

Lantern-driven Sanity System: Your lantern is your lifeline—it illuminates paths, solves puzzles, reveals secrets, and prevents your sanity from slipping into madness.

Psychological Horror Enemies & Environments: Face grotesque, fear-driven creatures and surreal environments inspired by phobias like arachnophobia, claustrophobia, and paranoia—each dominion explores a different mental terror.

