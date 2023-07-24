Posted in: Dragon Quest, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon Quest The Adventure Of Dai, Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest - The Adventure Of Dai

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest – The Adventure Of Dai Drops New Info

Square Enix has revealed more info and screenshots today for Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest - The Adventure Of Dai, coming in September.

Square Enix decided to release some new info and screenshots today for Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest – The Adventure Of Dai. The game is still scheduled to be released on September 28th, 2023, but we haven't seen a ton about it since it was announced back in June. Now we have a clearer picture of what's to come. First off, the game will have multiple unique battle styles, all tied to the characters of Dai, Popp, Maam, and Hyunckel. Dai is more of a close-combat brawler, Popp is more for ranged magic, Maam, is a support hero who loves weapons, and Hyunckel is a sword guy cutting everyone down. Maam can evolve into using more martial arts, while Hyunckel can switch to a spear. You can see all of this I'm the images below.

"Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest – The Adventure of Dai features two distinct ways for players to enjoy gameplay – Story Mode and the Temple of Recollection. While Story Mode delivers classic campaign progression, the Temple of Recollection allows players to delve into an evolving dungeon that changes with each play-through. Beat the monsters that dwell within for exciting rewards that will help you take down enemies that grow stronger the deeper you go. Players can also collect and equip accessories known as Bond Memories, which augment the abilities and stats of the character they are equipped to. Additionally, each time a Bond Memory is unlocked, scenes from the original manga will be revealed. Bond Memories can also be further powered up by conquering the Temple of Recollection and its challenging ever-changing stages.

"Players who pre-order or pre-purchase the game will receive Dai's special outfit, "Legendary Hero" and the Bond Memory "The Hero's Tutor." The Digital Deluxe Edition provides the full game download, along with the following bonus items."

Popp's special outfit "Legendary Mage"

Maam's special outfits "Legendary Priest" and "Legendary Martial Artist"

Hyunckel's special outfits "Legendary Swordsman" and "Legendary Warrior"

