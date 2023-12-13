Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Inkulinati, Yaza Games

Inkulinati Reveals All-New Tactical Swimming Update

Daedalic Entertainment has new info on the next update for Inkulinati as the game dives into the depths of the ocean and what lies beneath.

Daedalic Entertainment and Yaza Games confirmed a new update for Inkulinati as they head into the colored-blue sea with the Tactical Swimming update. The fourth major update for the game will take you into new territory with a formidable Water Army, as well as new battlefields and talents to utilize, as you tell a brand new story involving underwater creatures and a new chapter to add to the illustrious tomes of history. We have more info from the devs below and a trailer showing it off, as the update is available now.

On the Battlefields where those Beasts will grace, a Big Water will arise at the beginning of a chapter. These water Beasts are immune to damage from the Big Water. When they are located on fields covered in water, their Sprint Range becomes Walk Range (it means that they will be able to attack their opponents). Not bad of a perk, isn't it? Where there are fish, there must be Water too. With this update, Water will flood some of the Battlefields. There might be small and big fields of Water. No matter the size, while in water, Water Beasts will always have a Walk Range. At the end of the Chapter, big Water deals an additional 3 damage to non-water Beasts and to Tiny Inkulinati, as well as Battlefield elements. Between Chapters, big Water turns into small Water, and small Water disappears. And just like in nature, Water destroys Fire Sparks, Bonfires, and Bean Pots. However, Fire Sparks will destroy Water if they are created while on the same field. Yes, let those tactical brain cells of yours percolate with ideas!

Sword-Wielding Fish: A formidable aquatic Beast whose melee attacks prove invaluable in submerging hostile Beasts.

A formidable aquatic Beast whose melee attacks prove invaluable in submerging hostile Beasts. Spear-Wielding Fish: A magnificent aquatic creature, akin to the Sword-Wielding Fish. However, with its aquatic spear, it can target adversaries on different levels of the battlefield.

A magnificent aquatic creature, akin to the Sword-Wielding Fish. However, with its aquatic spear, it can target adversaries on different levels of the battlefield. Bow-Wielding Fish: A waterborne Beast whose attacks can flood the enemy's army from a considerable distance.

A waterborne Beast whose attacks can flood the enemy's army from a considerable distance. Seal: A legendary aquatic creature whose spear inflicts not only significant damage but can also pierce two adversaries simultaneously!

