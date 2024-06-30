Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Insurgency Sandstorm, New World Interactive

Insurgency: Sandstorm Releases Operation: Crisis

Focus Entertainment recently released a brand new update for Insurgency: Sandstorm as players can dive into Operation: Crisis.

New Trainyard map added, with opportunities for diverse combat styles.

Arms Race mode arrives for a limited time, featuring progressive weaponry.

Update includes new sniper rifles TAC-338 & L96A1, and premium skins.

Focus Entertainment and New World Interactive recently launched a new update for Insurgency: Sandstorm, as players can dive into Operation: Crisis. The shorthand to this update, technically called Update 1.16, brings players a new map, new weapons, and several new cosmetic patches. For those who wish to pay extra, you also have the option for a new premium cosmetic DLC, which included in the Ultimate Edition, the Year 3 Pass, and for individual purchase. You can read more from the dev notes below.

Insurgency: Sandstorm – Operation: Crisis

Equipped with the two precision rifles, the TAC-338 and L96A1, take control of the battlefield in a new map inspired by the Gulf War. The TAC-338 for Security is an American precision rifle firing 70mm ammunition, famous for appearing in the movie American Sniper. On the opposite side of the battlefield, the Insurgents are equipped with the L96A1, a British long-range rifle. In addition to these weapons, discover a brand-new playground with the Trainyard map. A keen eye will be your best chance for survival in this environment populated with car wrecks and train remnants.

New Map: Trainyard

All aboard for action! Introducing Trainyard, the newest original map for Insurgency: Sandstorm! Whether you're engaging in CQB, mid-range skirmishes, or picking off enemies with the newly added sniper rifles, Trainyard offers a brutal and immersive experience that will test your tactical prowess and sharpshooting skills. Ready to dominate on the field of battle? Your next mission starts here.

New Limited Time Game Mode

Well, good news! Our new limited-time mode Arms Race will pit you against every other player as you battle to prove your skills! Start with a basic weapon and eliminate enemies to progress through an arsenal of increasingly powerful and diverse weaponry. Adapt quickly, master each weapon, and race to be the first to secure a victory with the final kill. Whether you're a sharpshooter or a close-quarters professional, Arms Race promises relentless excitement and fierce competition. Jump in soon and prove your mastery across the entire armory before time runs out!

Nwe Weapons: TAC 338 & L96A1

Utilizing five rounds of powerful .338 caliber ammo fired with devastating force, the TAC 338 & L96A1 will help you zero in on the competition. Whether you need the extreme precision of the TAC 338 or the versatile reliability of the L96A1 these bolt-action sniper rifles will make an excellent addition to any Marksman loadout.

Premium Content

New Security weapon skin set: Desert Veteran

New Insurgent weapon skin set: Dusty

New Security gear set: Chemical Combat

New Insurgent gear set: Protective Gear

