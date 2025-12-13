Posted in: Counter-Strike 2, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ESL FACEIT Group, Intel Extreme Masters

Intel Extreme Masters Will Returns to Rio de Janeiro Next Year

Intel Extreme Masters 2026 will be headed back to Rio de Janeiro this April, with another $1m prize pool and bragging rights on the line

Article Summary Intel Extreme Masters 2026 returns to Rio de Janeiro at Farmasi Arena from April 13-19 with a $1M prize pool

Sixteen of the world's top Counter-Strike teams battle for ESL Grand Slam points and the EPT Masters trophy

EFG partners with FERJEE and the State of Rio for unique fan experiences and enhanced onsite activities

Rio's passionate esports community celebrates IEM's comeback after a one-year hiatus in 2025

ESL FACEIT Group announced this week they're headed back to South America for one of their biggest tournaments, as the Intel Extreme Masters will return to Rio de Janeiro for 2026. The event will take place at the Farmasi Arena on April 17-19, 2026, marking a new partnership with the State of Rio de Janeiro, and Rio de Janeiro Esports Federation (FERJEE). We have more info and a couple of quotes below from this week's announcement for you here.

Intel Extreme Masters 2026 – Rio de Janeiro

Coming to the heart of South America, IEM Rio 2026 will feature the world's 16 CS teams competing for $1,000,000 in Total Winnings, a valuable victory in the ESL Grand Slam race, and the coveted ESL Pro Tour (EPT) Masters trophy. The final three days of the competition on April 17-19 will welcome fans to enjoy and experience the heat of top-tier Counter-Strike live. The previous edition of the tournament drew an audience of 19,000 fans and captivated viewers worldwide, reaching a peak viewership of 709,317. EFG will partner with the Rio de Janeiro Esports Federation (FERJEE) to create unique experiences for fans and partners at the event. The two parties will collaborate to ensure an unmatched experience for all stakeholders, with FERJEE helping to level up the onsite activities, social programs, and other elements of the event.

"Brazil has always held a special place in the hearts of our community, and we are incredibly excited to bring IEM back to this passionate audience," said Marc Winther, Director Esports – Counter-Strike at ESL FACEIT Group. "The atmosphere in Rio is truly unmatched, and together with the State of Rio de Janeiro and FERJEE, we're committed to delivering a high-stakes competition that celebrates the best of Counter-Strike culture."

"IEM Rio has become emblematic, firmly establishing itself within our state and in the hearts of the Counter-Strike fans. Although the event did not take place in 2025, we remained active and used that period to plan ahead for upcoming editions, making the 2026 return possible," said Cadu Albuquerque, President of FERJEE. "This is only the beginning of a partnership that reflects the strength, commitment, and long-term vision of FERJEE and Rio towards the esports ecosystem."

"Fostering esports is a strategy that goes beyond entertainment: it generates jobs, drives the economy, and offers new perspectives for thousands of people. For this reason, the State of Rio de Janeiro has expanded its support for events and projects related to games, consolidating Rio de Janeiro as a key player on the national and international scene," said Rafael Picciani, Secretary of Sports and Leisure of the State of Rio de Janeiro.

