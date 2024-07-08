Posted in: Games, Interview, Video Games | Tagged: Kidas, ProtectMe Bot

Interview: Kidas CEO Talks About ProtectMe Bot For Young Gamers

We chatted briefly with the CEO of Kidas about their latest innovation, ProtectMe Bot, which they introduced back at GDC 2024.

A few months back at GDC 2024, the company Kidas revealed some new protection software for gamers of a younger age going by the name of ProtectMe Bot. The idea behind this new software is that it runs in the background of 200 of the most popular titles on PC, monitoring voice and chat for specific phrases and essentially "fends off" possible dangers. Whether that be cyberbullying, threats, or other dangers that prey on younger gamers. We had a chance to chat with Ron Kerbs, CEO of Kidas, about the company and the software they're using.

BC: Hey Ron, how have things been going for you so far this year?

RK: Things have been incredibly exciting at Kidas this year. We've made significant strides with our ProtectMe Bot, especially following its successful launch at GDC 2024. The response has been overwhelming, and we're eager to continue our mission of enhancing online safety for gamers.

How was GDC 2024 for you guys, and what was that experience like?

GDC 2024 was a pivotal moment for us. It was gratifying to see industry professionals recognize the impact of our ProtectMe Bot firsthand. We forged partnerships and received invaluable feedback that will guide our next steps in revolutionizing Discord server security.

When did you first form Kidas and how has it been slowly growing the company?

We started Kidas in 2020 with a clear mission: to safeguard young gamers from online threats. Our journey began with ProtectMe, our flagship product, designed to protect young gamers from cyberbullying, online predators and other toxic behaviors prevalent in online gaming communities. ProtectMe leverages advanced AI-driven technology to monitor voice and text communications discreetly, providing parents with real-time alerts and comprehensive reports to ensure their children's safety without compromising privacy.

Since our inception, Kidas has expanded its reach and impact by introducing the ProtectMe Bot to Discord, a platform central to the gaming community. This innovative bot stands out as the first and only solution on Discord with both voice and chat moderation capabilities. It actively monitors interactions, detects toxicity, and provides server administrators with actionable insights to maintain a positive and secure environment for all users. The ProtectMe Bot has become essential for Discord server managers, offering features like real-time safety alerts and customizable moderation settings that empower administrators to mitigate threats effectively. In addition to enhancing our ProtectMe software suite, Kidas has strategically aligned with key stakeholders in the esports and gaming industries to integrate our technology seamlessly. This expansion not only supports our mission to protect young gamers but also strengthens our position in the rapidly growing esports market. As the gaming landscape evolves, Kidas remains committed to innovation and safeguarding young users across diverse digital platforms.

How did the idea of ProtectMe Bot come about?

The ProtectMe Bot originated from our deep commitment to combat toxicity and promote safety in online gaming. When an esports club approached us with their request to enhance security on their Discord server, we recognized Discord's unique challenges. In response, we developed advanced algorithms to monitor voice and text, ensuring a secure and positive environment for all users.

What made you decide to use AI as the base for this new program, and how did you set it up to detect the content you were looking to target?

AI was a natural choice for us due to its ability to adapt and learn in real time. We trained our algorithms extensively to detect a wide range of threats, from cyberbullying to privacy breaches, ensuring comprehensive protection without compromising user privacy.

Did you guys work with Discord at any level to implement it, or was this a totally outside project?

While we haven't established an official partnership with Discord for this project, we've independently crafted our algorithms to effectively monitor voice and text interactions within Discord servers.

Considering how paranoid people are about AI having access to info these days, how much access does the program need to effectively work?

We prioritize user privacy and adhere to strict data security protocols. The ProtectMe Bot operates with minimal data access necessary for threat detection, ensuring robust protection without compromising user confidentiality.

Does it take automatic action against anything that's flagged by the program, or simply send a report for you to act on it?

The ProtectMe Bot provides real-time alerts to server administrators, summarizing detected threats with actionable recommendations. While it empowers immediate response, final actions are always at the discretion of the server managers.

What's the plan for rollout onto Discord, and how much interest have you garnered so far?

Our rollout plan for the ProtectMe Bot is focused on expanding its availability across Discord servers globally. We've received tremendous interest, particularly from esports teams and server managers eager to enhance their community's safety and cohesion — we currently protect over 450,000 users on Discord.

What else would you like people to know about the program?

I'd love to highlight our ongoing commitment to innovation in online safety. Whether through our ProtectMe Bot or our PC software, Kidas remains dedicated to empowering parents, gamers, and communities with the tools they need to thrive in a secure online environment.

