Into the Emberlands Releases Dubious Dunes Update

Into the Emberlands has added a new update as part of the Early Access process, as the addition of Subious Dunes brings new content

Article Summary Explore the new Dubious Dunes biome, teeming with danger and hidden treasures for intrepid adventurers.

Discover intriguing locations like the Lost Bunker and Junky Trunk, laden with secrets and valuable finds.

Meet quirky NPCs, including the Historian, Reptiloneat, and Hagwash, adding depth to your adventure.

Unlock powerful new items and upgrades, enhancing your journey through the enigmatic Dubious Dunes.

Developer Tiny Roar and publisher Daedalic Entertainment revealed a new update for Into the Emberlands as they released Dubious Dunes. This update comes as the game still sits in Early Access, so basically, the content you see added here is what will remain as part of the full game whenever they get around to releasing Version 1.0. Some of the new additions include a new biome, several new NPCs, new items, and more. We have further details below and the trailer above, as the content is now live.

Into the Emberlands – Dubious Dunes

Get ready to traverse the sun-scorched expanse of the Dubious Dunes, a mysterious and treacherous desert biome. This new area, designed for experienced players nearing the endgame, challenges you to survive the unforgiving heat and the enigmatic creatures that lurk within. Packed with ancient relics and unusual characters, this desert wasteland isn't for the faint of heart. Prepare for a treasure hunt like no other, where only the well-prepared will make it back to the village. Players will encounter new locations like the Lost Bunker, a treasure trove of valuable finds—if you can avoid its curses! Or explore the Junky Trunk, a place with secrets of its own, just waiting to be uncovered. Meet quirky new NPCs, like the cautious Historian, the ever-so-suspicious Reptiloneat, and the unexpectedly helpful Hagwash. Whether you're hunting for relics or trading with the Trade Peddler, there's always something new waiting in the dunes.

