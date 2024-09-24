Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, INZONE, Video Games | Tagged: INZONE

INZONE Announces Two New Gaming Monitor Models

INZONE is getting two new gaming monitors added to their lineup ahead of the holidays with the INZONE M10S and INZONE M9 ll

Article Summary Sony unveils new INZONE M10S and M9 II gaming monitors ahead of the holidays.

INZONE M10S features a 480Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and 1440p resolution for esports excellence.

INZONE M9 II boasts a 27-inch 4K display, 160Hz refresh rate, and HDR support for an immersive experience.

Both models include specialized modes and technologies for superior image quality and gameplay performance.

Sony Electronics revealed two new gaming monitors coming to their INZONE line of products, as they are launching the M10S and the M9 II. The M10S is a new design that has been constructed for the benefit of esports players and those looking for the best picture possible when playing multiplayer titles, complete with some of the newest features they could cram in. The M9 II is an upgraded version of the previous model, complete with some additional features and new equipment inside. We have info on both here as both are available now.

INZONE M10S

The INZONE M10S has an ultra-fast refresh rate of up to 480Hz1 with up to 0.03ms response time for quick and responsive gameplay. QHD 1440p resolution provides motion clarity for fast-moving scenes. Tournament ready Working closely with Fnatic pro players, the INZONE M10S combines Sony's experience in creating premium displays with the expertise and knowledge of professional gamers. The INZONE M10S has been designed to deliver image quality, ergonomics, and performance-enhancing modes to create the ultimate tournament monitor. INZONE M10S features a 24.5-inch mode, displaying games at a 1:1 resolution of 1332p, with up to 480Hz refresh rate.

Players can also select lower resolutions, including 1080p, ideal for esports and users familiar with 24.5-inch 1080p monitors. The display position can be centered or bottom-aligned, with a perfectly black border area enhancing focus. In addition, there are two new unique picture modes dedicated to FPS (frames per second) gameplay to help identify opponents more quickly with a sharper image and higher motion clarity. FPS Pro+ has been finely tuned with the Fnatic VALORANT team and maximizes performance in battle by further optimizing image clarity, leveraging the high response times and unmatched contrast unique to OLED. FPS Pro mode stimulates the image characteristics of Twisted Nematic panel LCD monitors typically used in professional tournaments.

480 Hz refresh rate

Up to 0.03ms response time

DisplayHDR True Black 400

1300-nits HDR peak brightness

Custom Heat Sink

Adjustable stand with height, tilt, and swivel options

DisplayPort 2,1 and HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible3

INZONE M9 II

Introducing backlight scanning that improves motion clarity, the INZONE M9 II offers an immersive gaming experience with a high-contrast 4K monitor4 that incorporates the full array local dimming technology from Sony's renowned BRAVIA TV range. The INZONE M9 II key features include:

27-inch 4K IPS display

160Hz refresh rate

Up to 1ms response time

Full array local dimming

Backlight scanning technology

750 nits HDR peak brightness

VESA Certified DisplayHDR 600

Wide color gamut DCI-P3 95%

Adjustable stand with height, tilt, and swivel options

DisplayPort 2.1 (included cable is 1.4) and HDMI 2.1

Perfect for PlayStation 5

NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible

