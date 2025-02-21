Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Indie Games, Neowiz, Video Games | Tagged: Fortnite: Battle Royale

Fortnite Has Launched Chapter 6 Season 2: Lawless

Fortnite has officially launched its latest seasonal content, as criminals have free reign as part of Chapter 6 Season 2: Lawless

Article Summary Explore Crime City in Fortnite's Chapter 6 Season 2: Lawless with new rendezvous spots and more.

Mine Gold Veins for Bars, while Dill Bits currency offers legendary items in Fortnite's black markets.

New weapons: crack vaults with Thermite, Rocket Drill and enjoy Sub-Zero's frosty Kombat Kit.

Unlock exclusive outfits and music moments with the LAWLESS Battle Pass for unique Fortnite experiences.

Epic Games launched the latest season for Fortnite this morning, as battle royale fans can experience Chapter 6 Season 2: Lawless. The game has added a number of key elements, such as rendezvous spots across the island, along with some new weapon options like Thermite and a Rocket Drill. They've also included a new Battle Pass for those looking to pay for extra content. We have more details from the developers below, as you can read more in their latest blog.

Fortnite – Chapter 6 Season 2: Lawless

Rendezvous Spots: Crime City is the seedy underbelly home to mayhem and crooked misfits. After a busy day of swiping huge hauls, burglars can typically be found unwinding at the luxurious Outlaw Oasis spa and resort. Fletcher Kane's mining operation, Shiny Shafts, and mansion hideout, Lonewolf Lair, are there for those bold enough to challenge his growing empire.

Mine Gold Veins to excavate Bars, but bear in mind that they've become less valuable than Dill Bits. Big Dill – the newest rap artist on the scene in Fortnite – created his own currency in-game while dropping new music and beefing with T-Pain . Spend Dill Bits and Gold Bars on Mythic and Legendary items and Boons at three Black Markets around the map.

Crack vaults with Thermite – a powerful explosive found around the map – and the Rocket Drill, which arrives in v34.10 with the dual-wield Pump & Dump. Sub-Zero's Kombat Kit is also up for grabs to ice slide into opponents and unleash a flurry of frosty fists.

Unlock rewards in Fortnite by earning XP in all experiences across the ecosystem! Purchasing the Battle Pass auto-unlocks Cassidy Quinn, with progression unlocking Tasty Boi Big Dill and Sub-Zero (MK3). Later in the Season, unlock the Outlaw Midas Outfit.

Celebrate the start and end of a match with a music Moment! In the Locker, players can now choose a Jam/Lobby Track to play when they drop out of the Battle Bus and one to play when they get a Victory Royale.

