Titmouse Reveals New TTRPG: Drunkards, Druggies, & Delinquents

Titmouse has a new TTRPG in the works as Drunkards, Druggies, & Delinquents will be getting crowdfunding first before release

Animation studio Titmouse has revealed their latest endeavor into the world of tabletop gaming, as they revealed a new TTRPG called Drunkards, Druggies, & Delinquents. While the team didn't show off any of the mechanics behind it in the announcement, they did confirm this will be a humorous game designed around chaotic storytelling and, if you so desire, drinking. The team will launch a crowdfunding campaign in October to get it funded ahead of a 2025 release. For now, we have more info about it from the team below.

Drunkards, Druggies, & Delinquents

Drunkards, Druggies, & Delinquents is a party game with role-playing elements that thrive on the creativity and boldness of its participants. Players take on the roles of rebellious adventurers fueled by their drink or substance of choice and navigate a world where chaos reigns supreme. Players will take on quests that challenge not only their wits, but also their tolerance. Combining satire, absurdity, and freeform roleplay, this party game invites players to let loose and enjoy an unpredictable experience full of laughs and surprises. Seasoned gamers and newcomers alike are in for an exciting time.

Whether indulging or simply relaxing, every monster slain and every quest completed pulls players deeper into a world where only the truly adventurous (or inebriated) will survive. As players take damage, they're encouraged to drink, smoke, or partake in their favorite vice, all in good fun. The deeper the quest, the wilder the challenges, and the more fantastical the adventure becomes. The game isn't just about winning; it's about enjoying the journey, creating legendary moments, and having a blast with friends – even if the details of the adventure get a little fuzzy. The crowdfunding campaign promises exclusive rewards for early backers, including limited-edition content, bonus materials, and behind-the-scenes looks at the game's development. Drunkards, Druggies, & Delinquents captures the same rebellious spirit that put Titmouse on the map, delivering a game that celebrates the absurd and the hilarious.

