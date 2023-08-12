Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Action Squad Studios, Iron Danger

Iron Danger Is Finally Getting Released For Consoles

After being on PC for over three years, Daedalic Entertainment confirmed they will finally release Iron Danger is coming to consoles.

Daedalic Entertainment and Action Squad Studios confirmed this week they will be bringing their 2020 game Iron Danger over to consoles this year. The game was released back in March 2020, and if you forgot about this one, it's totally reasonable as it came out around the same time the pandemic panic really kicked off on a global scale. We played it at E3 2019 and enjoyed the hell out of it., and at that time, thought it would be a breakout title. If not for the fact that a greater danger was happening around the world, this game might be a much bigger success than it was. The company didn't define which consoles it would come out on yet, nor did we get a release date, but it seems like they're aiming to have it released by year's end.

"Iron Danger is a tactical combat puzzler with a unique time manipulation mechanic. A never before seen combination that blends the tactical depth of turn-based games with the exciting action of real-time games. Tackle challenging encounters with your party of two characters, using a variety of skills and highly interactive environments. Maybe you will set an enemy on fire and kick them into a grain field for a proper barbeque, or set up a trap and fell a tree on top of them. The options are endless and it is you who will be deciding your own approach!"

"The core of Iron Danger is its unique time control mechanic. You can rewind time for up to 5 seconds whenever you want, trying different strategies and combinations of moves until you find the right one for the task at hand. The time manipulation allows us to combine real-time combat gameplay with controls from more traditional, tactical turn-based combat games. This gives tactical combat a puzzle-like element, as you can continuously keep trying new approaches to turn impossible odds to your advantage and synchronize the actions of your characters for the perfect outcome."

