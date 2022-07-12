Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast Teams With Five Finger Death Punch

Following several successful collaborations last year, 2022 started with Legacy of the Beast teaming up with Disturbed, Powerwolf, Arch Enemy, and now Five Finger Death Punch! Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast wanted a character that would fit perfectly into a story with Magma Beast Eddie, a scheming denizen of Hell itself, born of fire and darkness. This Eddie was released as a special edition of Beast Eddie, uniquely created for Legacy of the Beast during Maiden's 2019 leg of the tour & will herald Maiden's return to the Americas for 29 shows on August 27th in Curitiba, Brazil and concluding in Tampa, Florida two months later on October 27th.

This exciting collaboration is a dungeon event called 'Afterlife' inspired by Five Finger Death Punch's forthcoming ninth studio album (out 8/19) & Knucklehead, 5FDP's iconic mascot featured on many of their album covers. The week-long event will take fans and players on a journey with Magma Beast Eddie and Knucklehead, a fierce warrior and a brutally efficient combatant who also guards the gate to Purgatory. As civil war wages in Hell, demons and devil-kin pour out to take advantage of the chaos. The gate to Purgatory, the most exposed entrance to Hell, is overrun. Even a powerful warrior such as Knucklehead has his limits, and as the demons escape through the gate, a mysterious new individual makes his presence known, offering assistance – but at what cost?