Nintendo & Keebler Partner For Special Mario Kart Cookies

Nintendo announced this morning they've formed a new partnership with Keebler to make a special Mario Kart-themed cookie. The two will be bringing about a limited-time cookie to store shelves as you'll have a chance to get your hands on the Mario Kart Fudge Stripes Rocky Road Cookies. As you can see from the images of the packaging, these are chocolate cookies with white striped frosting on top. But instead of just your standard round holes in the middle, you're getting special shapes designed to look like power-ups from the game.

As part of the promotion for these new cookies, Keebler is offering fans a chance to win an exclusive mobile video game party experience from GameTruck. If you win, the company will bring one of their trucks to your neighborhood as part of the grand prize, as it will feature a host of titles for up to 20 guests to jump in and play. We have more details down below as to how you can enter that contest. The cookies will be available exclusively at Walmart stores and on the store's website starting mid-August, and will eventually become available nationwide by mid-September.

The new limited-edition cookie is an exciting take on Keebler's iconic Fudge Stripes cookies with a chocolate and almond flavored shortbread, topped with a marshmallow flavored fudge drizzle for a delicious rocky road taste. Crafted by the Keebler elves themselves, the cookies also feature designs that mimic the famed Super Star and Lightning power-up shapes from Mario Kart. "For decades, both Keebler and Nintendo have been at the center of countless family memories. And, through the Mario Kart Fudge Stripes Rocky Road cookies, we're hoping to 'power up' the Elfin magic that happens when families come together," said Alicia Mosley, Vice President of Marketing at Keebler. Keebler is offering fans a chance to win an exclusive mobile video game party experience from GameTruck, to come to their neighborhood. This grand prize will feature a GameTruck party for up to 20 guests. Here's how fans can enter: Buy participating limited edition Mario Kart Fudge Stripes Cookies by November 1, 2022

Upload an image of your receipt by November 1, 2022 to KeeblerGamingSweeps.com

to KeeblerGamingSweeps.com Get 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points*, redeemable on My.Nintendo.com, plus a chance to win a mobile video game party from GameTruck.