Sky: Children Of The Light Reveals New June Pride Event Sky: Children Of The Light is holding their own Pride Month event as some new vibrant options coming for June 2023.

The crew at thatgamecompany have revealed a new special event in Sky: Children of the Light, as they are celebrating Pride Month in a new way. The "Days of Color" event will return starting today, as you'll have a chance to show off your support in the game with different color options for your character and more. The company also revealed that as part of the festivities, they will be making a donation to support The Trevor Project, so some of the money spent on the game will be going to a worthy cause. We have more info on the event below.

"From Wednesday, June 1 until Wednesday, June 14, players can experience "Days of Color" – an array of colorful updates that expand on the event's core themes and shower the beloved online game in rainbows via expanded areas and daily quests. This update also introduces Sky's new event currency system, designed to improve the in-game economy and offer wider access to event cosmetics. "Days of Color" is also rallying the Sky community for a good cause to make a difference beyond its realms. thatgamecompany will once again make a donation in support of The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning (LGBTQ) young people. This marks the third year that The Trevor Project receives support from thatgamecompany, with over $680,000 raised to date for the organization and the LGBTQ community."

"From the award-winning creators behind Journey (2013 Game of The Year) and the highly-acclaimed Flower, comes a ground-breaking social adventure that is set to warm your hearts. Welcome to the enchanting world of Sky, a beautifully-animated kingdom waiting to be explored by you and your loved ones. In Sky, we arrive as the Children of the Light, spreading hope through the desolate kingdom to return fallen Stars to their constellations."

