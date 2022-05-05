WizKids Reveals Official Critical Role Figures For Campaign Three

WizKids has partnered up with Critical Role again to bring the characters to life as we're getting Campaign Three's main cast. The collection features the primary cast (for the most part) of the Bells Hells, which is the adventuring party played by the main cast this time around. As you can see from the images here, they have added 10 characters to the mix, including the bonuses of having Chetney as a werewolf and Fearne's own familiar Little Mister. Here's the rundown from WizKids about this set.

Ring in a new adventure with Bells Hells! The bonds forged at the Spire By Fire are now immortalized in a brand-new set of beautiful pre-painted miniatures. Add this complete set of characters to your collection and bring about their iconic journey to your gaming table. The artistry of the sculpts captures such features as Orym's dutiful demeanor, Laudna's ghoulish charm, a Fearne's mischievous nature. Along with the rest of the crew including Ashton Greymoore, Fresh Cut Grass, Imogen Temult, Chetney Pock O'Pea, and Dorian Storm, you'll find firey Little Mister and event Werewolf Chetney. This team is ready to raise hell, and you won't want to miss them! The Critical Role: Bells Hells set will include 10 highly-detailed, pre-painted miniatures representing characters from the third campaign of the hit show. Please share this exciting news with your audience!

It's kind of interesting we're getting this crew now, especially with cat member Travis Willingham still messing with the crew on a character that they've pretty much confirmed is not a permanent addition. Kind of sad they didn't add Bertrand Bell to the mix, but cool that Dorian has been included even though his character started with a different crew in the Critical Role storylines. The set will be made available sometime this fall on their website and at local hobby shops.