It Looks Like Rainbow Six Siege Is Coming To Xbox Game Pass

It looks like we may be seeing Rainbow Six Siege come to Xbox Game Pass, if you trust in a clever-looking tweet. For those who may not have been paying close attention, Xbox has slowly been expanding the library on the system to include as many titles as they can, but they've also been pretty choosy as to what eventually ends up in the list. Right now if you go look, you don't really see any Ubisoft titles being included in the pass as you can't find popular IPs like Watch Dogs, Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and more from their catalog being added.

But that may all be changing soon as the company posted this tweet you see above on the Game Pass' official Twitter account. It shows six rainbows over a battlefield that appears to be under "siege". Doesn't take a lot of work to figure out what's going on here.

As to when we'll actually see the game pop up, we're thinking if you don't hear news about it tomorrow, it'll be within the next month for the launch of the Xbox Series X. Let's be clear here, you can't just throw up this kind of teaser that people are going to figure out and NOT post the news the next day. If you don't, either it's not a done deal or you're waiting to get closer to something else. We're guessing early November is when the news will be made live as that will be around the time Ubisoft should be doing a number of things both within the game and revolving around Rainbow Six Siege esports. Its just a matter of when they finally get around to revealing the news.