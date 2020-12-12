It Takes Two Is Coming To Console & PC On March 26th

Electronic Arts and Hazelight Studios revealed this wee that It Takes Two will be coming to both console and PC on March 26th, 2021. The game was first introduced over the summer as a co-op title where you will be playing as two characters who have to work together by overcoming their differences. The game is pretty cute as the two characters, who look like a combination of wooden dolls mixed with yarn and other supplies you'd find at a hobby store make their way through challenging obstacles and puzzles, trying to get through what the devs describe as a "uniquely metaphorical gameplay experience." You can check out the trailer for it below along with a couple of quotes from both of the companies about the announcement this week as we look forward to seeing more.

"At Hazelight, we're always looking to push the boundaries of what's expected in games, and It Takes Two is going to make your head spin!" said Josef Fares, Founder and Game Director at Hazelight Studios. "We've taken all our learnings from our previous games and kicked it up a notch, linking the narrative and gameplay mechanics for a genre-bending experience. Players will journey through crazy challenges in a fantastical world unlike anything they've ever seen. It's going to be completely different from what people have come to expect from a co-op game!" "We're incredibly excited to be working with Hazelight for their second EA Originals release," said Steve Pointon, SVP 3rd Party Content & Development at Electronic Arts. "Hazelight has a very unique method of storytelling that weaves gameplay and narrative together, leading to a deeply immersive and exciting experience. We can't wait for everyone to experience first-hand the innovation, talent and craftsmanship that went into creating this game."