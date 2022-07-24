Jackbox Games & Duolingo Partner For An Educational Tool

Jackbox Games have announced a partnership with Duolingo as they have added a special educational tool into one of their games. Starting now and running all the way through September 8th, all Steam purchases for The Jackbox Party Starter will receive a special unique code that will give you two free months of Duolingo Plus. This is an interesting opportunity for those who may be curious to learn a second language while also getting a bit of humor into the mix. You'll be able to do this with all three games in the pack, as it will feature each party title being in English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish. This includes a special Duolingo-themed Quiplash episode. All of which has been designed to give you the basics, and those who wish to further sharpen their language skills can do so by subscribing to Duolingo Plus. Here's some of how it works, courtesy of the dev blog about the promotion.

Gone are the days of memorizing phrases like "el libro es rojo" for your high school Spanish test, only to forget it weeks later. How will you ever get around Madrid without knowing how to say "the book is red"?! With Duolingo, language learning is easier and more accessible than ever. But how do you know when you've started to master a language? Maybe when Duo sends you that sweet, sweet one year streak notification. Or maybe when you're finally proficient enough to make a joke in a new language. That's where Jackbox comes in. When you launch the special Quiplash 3 episode titled: "Language Laughter With Duolingo," you'll answer prompts like: Before Duolingo chose the Owl, it wisely rejected _____ as its mascot

In most countries, it's rude to say "Hello" while ______

One phrase that CANNOT be translated into French

Try Duolingo's new XTREME mode. It's where you practice learning languages while _______ Purchase a Steam code for The Jackbox Party Starter, Drawful 2, Quiplash 2 InterLASHional or The Jackbox Party Pack 7 before September 8, 2022 to receive a special discount code providing you with two free months of Duolingo Plus. Sharpen those language skills and get ready to play the Duolingo episode of Quiplash 3.