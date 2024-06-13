Posted in: Games, Jackbox Games, Jackbox Party Pack, Video Games | Tagged: Jackbox Megapicker

Jackbox Games Reveals New Request Steam Exclusive Product

Jackbox Games has revealed a brand new product coming for owners of the Jackbox Party Pack titles on Steam, with the Jackbox Megapicker.

Article Summary Jackbox Games announces the Jackbox Megapicker for Steam.

The Megapicker allows selection from all Party Pack games at once.

Designed to ease game choosing for Jackbox Party Pack owners.

Free Steam exclusive, launching July 2024 with an upcoming AMA.

Jackbox Games has revealed a brand new product being added to their line of games to help out owners of the Jackbox Party Pack, which has been requested for a while. The team will be releasing the Jackbox Megapicker! The shorthand is that if you own several Party Pack titles on Steam, this will allow you to pick any games from all of them at once rather than sift through each title looking for that one specific game you need. The Megapicker will be released sometime in July, as we have more info from the announcement for you below.

The Jackbox Megapicker

Over the past ten years, we have been lucky enough to have created a ton of games and become part of your life. We have helped entertain your friends and family when you wanted to break the ice, laugh, or for those nights when you just wanted to stop your weird uncle from talking. (We aren't going to name names, but you know who we're talking about.) However, with over 50 games, more and more you are saying that it takes a lot of effort to switch between packs to find all of the different games you want to play. In fact, here are some of the things we've heard directly from our players through social media, customer feedback surveys, and through hand-written pleas:

"It's the only annoying thing about Jackbox at parties. Having a unified megapicker that recognizes purchases would be great."

"I think it'd be awesome if they just had a singular unified Jackbox launcher that Party Packs would just add into, so I don't have to remember which pack had which game and go through the hassle of switching between them."

"How has Jackbox released seven party packs and not a unified combo-pack launcher?"

Enter The Jackbox Megapicker: a free product exclusive to Steam, where you can view your game library, sort and filter the games you love, and quickly launch an evening of fun. The Megapicker will be released July 2024, so stay tuned for more information here on the website, on our social media, or join us for a Reddit AMA on r/jackboxgames with the team around launch.

