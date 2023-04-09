Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Pikachu Pokémon TCG has revealed a new card from the upcoming special Japanese set Pokémon Card 151 featuring franchise mascot Pikachu.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the special set of this year for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell. Today, let's check out the Pikachu card from this set.

This Pikachu card uses the location seen in Mitsuhiro Arita's Base Set Pikachu. That card was turned into a Full Art in Celebrations, and now we see the "story" of the illustration continued by artist Naoyo Kimura. Kimura has been contributing to the hobby for a quarter of a century since the set Southern Islands, which introduced both Johto and reverse holos for the first time. Recent Kimura cards collectors will be familiar with include the Light Toxtricity promo card from Celebrations products, Dragonite from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, and Sylveon from Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.