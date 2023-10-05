Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Cyclizar, pokemon, pokemon cards, Raging Surf

Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Cyclizar Illustration

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Raging Surf, released last weekend, features the first-ever Illustration Rare of the Paldean species Cyclizar.

Pokémon TCG Japan has released the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It is a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Secret Rare from this set.

Cyclizar has been a major player in the Pokémon TCG since its arrival in Scarlet & Violet base. It has already gotten an ex card as an SV Black Star Promo but this is its first Secret Rare. It appears in Raging Surf as an Illustration Rare with artwork by Mika Nakai. Nakai's card shows a line of Cyclizar parked, carrying different things for their Trainers. Mika Nakai has been contributing to the hobby since Generations, with some recent hits being Electivire Illustration Rare from Crown Zenith, Klawf Illustration Rare from Scarlet & Violet, and the Cleffa SV Black Star Promo from Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames Build & Battle boxes.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

