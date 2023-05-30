Jake Paul To Join Rush Royale As A Playable Character Rush Royale is getting an all-new addition to the roster as Jake Paul will be added to the game's roster moving forward.

MY.GAMES revealed this morning that they are adding a brand new character to Rush Royale as players will be able to compete as Jake Paul. That's not a joke or a cheap crossover, this is the legit deal, as they will make Paul a fully-fledged character that will be a part of the roster moving forward. Starting today, you can select a professional boxer and YouTuber to fight and defend your tower, with his own tokens and rewards to match. And if the community manages to make it happen, he can be unlocked to be a permanent addition to the game. We got more details on his inclusion below.

"Starting May 30th, players can participate in the Champion Rumble event for two weeks, where they can earn event tokens to unlock rewards. The main prize of the event is fragments to upgrade a new epic hero, Jake Paul. This epic collaboration hero is available for all players to earn for two months, until July 29th, after which – if earned – the hero will remain in the game. In addition, during the first two weeks of the event, players will be able to redeem Champion Tokens for further valuable prizes, including extra epic heroes as well as the Belt of the Island Champion. Jake Paul's unique mechanics include a "super hit," "hype," which allows players to collect likes, "energy RR," and a "commemorative photo." Additionally, the hero comes with a championship belt item and a voiceover done by Jake, making it a must-have for fans of Jake Paul and Rush Royale alike."

"Rush Royale, a strategy tower defense game that boasts elements of a collectible card game, has enjoyed steady growth since its release at the end of 2020. The past two years have seen the team significantly improve its monetization techniques, successfully combining gameplay with various profit opportunities for players. Rush Royale has been downloaded over 50 million times since its launch in 2020, making it the #1 game in the Tower Defense Strategy genre by the number of installs, according to data.ai. With a remarkable achievement of 1.1 million daily active users in April, Rush Royale continues to captivate players."

