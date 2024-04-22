Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EVO Japan, Team Vitality

Jeon "Jeondding" Sanghyeon Joins Team Vitality Ahead Of EVO Japan

Team Vitality revealed a new hire for the team, as Jeon “Jeondding” Sanghyeon has joined the roster ahead of EVO Japan 2024.

Article Summary Jeon "Jeondding" Sanghyeon signs with Team Vitality for EVO Japan 2024.

Jeondding brings a record of top placements in global Tekken tournaments.

Known for his Eddy Gordo play, Jeondding adds flair to Vitality's roster.

Team Vitality grows its footing in esports, bolstered by Jeondding's skill.

Team Vitality announced several new roster hires to their team, specific to fighting games, as they have beefed up their options heading into EVO Japan 2024. The team has brought Jeon "Jeondding" Sanghyeon on board to give the team a fierce competitor in Tekken 8, a multi-time champ and one of the more frequently talked-about players on the circuit these days. We have the full details of his hire below from their official announcement, as the event will take place from April 27-29 in Tokyo.

Jeon "Jeondding" Sanghyeon Joins Team Vitality

Jeon "Jeondding" Sanghyeon stands as a formidable player in the competitive Tekken 8 scene, boasting several successes and titles to his name. Recently, Jeondding ranked amongst the top two players in the Tekken 7 World Tour Grand Finals 2022 and the top eight in 2023. His dominance also extends beyond the global stage, as in the same year, he emerged as the champion in both the VSFighting XI 2023 and CEO 2023 tournaments. Recognized for his distinctive gameplay style, Jeondding has become widely known for his mastery of often-overlooked characters in competitive play, such as Eddy Gordo. His ability to excel with these characters has earned him esteemed recognition within the fighting game community. Jeondding will continue to showcase his skills with Eddy Gordo as he represents Team Vitality at EVO Japan, marking his debut on the international stage with the team from April 27th to 29th.

Beyond his skill, Jeondding's charm shines through in LAN events. His charismatic presence strikes a perfect balance between competitive performance and entertainment, engaging fans worldwide. A passionate sports fan himself, Jeondding recognizes the power of fans, electrifying the atmosphere wherever he competes! With the latest addition of Tekken 8, Team Vitality expands its competitive game titles to eight, along with ten rosters across male and female esports circuits under its banner. This addition not only solidifies the French club's foothold in South Korea but also marks the organization's return to the fighting game community. Jeondding's participation in key international events further strengthens Team Vitality's commitment to tackling the global esports scene, with appearances slated for Tekken 8 tournaments at EVO Japan, EVO, and CEO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!