Jet Set Radio Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary This Weekend

Do you love Jet Set Radio? There will be a celebration for the game's 25th Anniversary from SEGA this weekend in Los Angeles

Article Summary Jet Set Radio celebrates its 25th Anniversary with a week-long event in Los Angeles by SEGA.

Enjoy exclusive JSR x Brain Dead and Them Skates merchandise, art gallery, and gaming lounge.

Live DJ sets, movie screenings, and interactive canvas tagging wall highlight the festivities.

Special Q&A sessions with Jet Set Radio creators and unique airbrush merch available on select days.

SEGA wants to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Jet Set Radio on its original Dreamcast release with a special celebration this weekend. The company is working with Brain Dead Studios to host the event, along with music platform NTS, as you'll see a "fusion of gaming and art" from June 13-20 at Brain Dead's Fairfax Ave. location in Los Angeles, California. Players will be able to connect to the game with exclusive merch, an art gallery, a gaming lounge, a canvas tagging wall, live musical performances, and custom airbrush merchandise. We have the full rundown of what they have in store as the festivities kick off this Friday.

Jet Set Radio Weekend Kick-Off Celebration: June 13 (6PM – 11 PM): Limited Ticket Event

First 100 attendees receive an exclusive JSR item.

Screening with Q&A featuring SEGA's Masayoshi Kikuchi and Ryuta Ueda, Brain Dead Studios' Kyle Ng , and Them Skates' Jon Julio .

and , and . Purchase exclusive JSR x Brain Dead merchandise. JSR x Them Skates will be on display and available for pre-order.

Enjoy live DJ Professor K sets from the pirate radio studio booth in collaboration with NTS – uploaded to nts.live for on-demand listening post-event.

Play the original Jet Set Radio at the SEGA Dreamcast gaming lounge.

Explore the unvaulted JSR art gallery for a glimpse into the imagination of creator Masayoshi Kikuchi and art director Ryuta Ueda .

and art director . Leave your mark on a floor to ceiling canvas tagging wall.

Attend movie screenings curated by the minds of Jet Set Radio and Brain Dead Studios (ticketed entry).

June 14 (12PM – 11 PM): Open to Public

First 100 attendees receive an exclusive JSR item.

Exclusive JSR x Brain Dead and JSR x Them Skates merchandise.

Live DJ sets from DJ Professor K.

The SEGA Dreamcast gaming lounge.

The unvaulted JSR art gallery.

Floor to ceiling canvas tagging wall.

Exclusive custom airbrush merchandise station by Sob Story .

. Curated movie screenings (ticketed entry).

June 15 – June 20 (12 PM – 11 PM): Open to the Public Fans can continue to enjoy the SEGA Dreamcast gaming lounge and JSR art gallery, along with the canvas tagging wall. JSR x Brain Dead merchandise and JSR x Them Skates will still be available for purchase/pre-order.

Nightly curated movie screenings (ticketed entry). June 20: A special Q&A featuring the writer and director of "Prayer of the Roller Boys," following its film screening.



