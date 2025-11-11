Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Candyland, chess, clue, Guess Who?, monopoly, Scattegories, scrabble, sorry, target, Trouble, WS Game Company

WS Game Company Launches Target Library Of Play Collection

The WS Game Company has partnered with Target to release the Library Of Play Collection with several exclusive designs to their store

Article Summary WS Game Company and Target launch the exclusive Library Of Play board game collection for the holidays.

Nine classic games like Monopoly, Clue, and Scrabble released in unique book-style storage cases.

Each library edition features upgraded components and vibrant, collectible designs for display.

Perfect for gifting or game night, Library Of Play combines nostalgia with practical organization.

WS Game Company has teamed up with Target to release some exclusive editions of their tabletop collection, as the Library of Play collection is available through their shop. As you can see from the image here, they have made nine different games available in special LoP cases, just in time for the holidays, that you can pick up and have them appear as books on your shelf. The series of titles include classics such as Trouble, Sorry!, Scrabble, Scattegories, Monopoly, Guess Who?, Clue, Chess, and Candyland. We havew more details about them below as they are all available now.

Target Library Of Play Collection

Trouble

Pop the die and race to the finish in this exciting edition of Trouble. With bold colors, premium components, and the iconic Pop-O-Matic, every turn brings suspense and fun. When the game's over, store it all in its book-style storage so it's ready for next time.

Sorry!

Slide, bump, and race your way home in this lively edition of Sorry! With colorful pawns, premium components, and a vibrant folding game board, every round is full of twists and playful competition. When you're done, the game packs away neatly inside its book-style storage for easy organization and display.

Scrabble

Sharpen your vocabulary and challenge your creativity with this vibrant edition of Scrabble. Featuring classic crossword gameplay, high-quality wooden letter tiles, a convenient folding board, and a scorepad, it's everything you need for hours of engaging word-building fun. When the game's over, all the pieces store neatly inside its book-style storage for easy organization and display.

Scattegories

Think fast and get creative in this fast-paced edition of Scattergories. With bold graphics and classic gameplay, it's the perfect pick for lively game nights full of unexpected answers and lots of laughs. When time's up, store everything neatly inside its book-style storage for easy organization and display.

Monopoly

Buy, sell, and strategize your way to victory in this striking edition of Monopoly. With wooden houses and hotels, classic tokens, and a vibrant folding board, it brings all the excitement of property trading to your table. When play wraps up, everything fits perfectly inside its book-style storage for convenient organization and display.

Guess Who?

Can you guess the mystery character before your opponent does? This classic game of deduction comes to life with fun character portraits and easy-flip frames. When the final guess is made, store everything inside its book-style storage for simple organization and display.

Clue

Uncover the mystery in this stylish edition of Clue. Featuring high-quality components and a vibrant, detail-rich folding board, it delivers the suspense and strategy you love. Once the case is closed, all the pieces store neatly inside its book-style storage, ready for your next investigation.

Chess

Challenge your mind with this classic edition of Chess. Featuring traditional wooden pieces, handy storage pouches, and a colorful folding board, it's ideal for both beginners and seasoned players. All components fit neatly inside its book-style storage for smart organization and display.

Candyland

Take a sweet trip through a world of candy-coated fun! With vintage-style graphics and charming gameplay, this edition of Candy Land is perfect for younger players and nostalgic fans alike. All the pieces store neatly inside its book-style storage, making it as easy to display as it is to play.

