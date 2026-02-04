Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: john carpenter, John Carpenter's Toxic Commando

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando Releases Gameplay Overview

Check out the latest gameplay video for John Carpenter's Toxic Commando as we get a better look at the action-horror game

Article Summary Watch the new gameplay trailer for John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, a co-op action-horror FPS adventure.

Team up in four-player squads to battle terrifying monsters unleashed by the sinister Sludge God.

Unleash an arsenal of weapons, vehicles, and devastating powers against relentless waves of infected foes.

Inspired by '80s horror, the game launches March on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

Developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment have released a new trailer this week for John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, offering a closer look at the gameplay. In case you haven't checked the game out yet, this is a four-player action-horror first-person shooter, where you must team up to take out all sorts of absolutely terrifying monsters that have sprung up and are causing all sorts of chaos on the planet. With all the '80s influence and absolute gore you would expect from one of the masters of horror, you'll use all sorts of weapons and tactics to eradicate these monstrosities and achieve different goals to rid them from the Earth. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will be released on March 12, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando

Load up your gun, Toxic Commando, and team up in a 4-player squad to send the Sludge God and its undead horde back to hell! Gather a four-player squad or jump in with fellow commandos online for pure co-op chaos. Revive fallen teammates, share ammo, cover each other's backs, and laugh through the madness. When infected swarm from every angle, teamwork isn't optional—it's survival.

Unleash hell with an arsenal of guns, grenades, and devastating powers as thousands of infected pour toward you in relentless waves. Powered by Saber's Swarm Engine (World War Z, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2), the horde never stops—and neither should your trigger finger. Search for vehicles scattered across semi-open maps and tear through the wasteland. Each ride feels unique: some pack serious firepower or special abilities; others come with handy tools like winches. Find what fits your squad, then floor it through the hordes for that pure rush of power and satisfaction—nothing beats turning zombies into roadkill.

