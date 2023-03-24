JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Adds Keicho Nijimura Keicho Nijimura joins the fight in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, as the character has been added in a new patch.

Bandai Namco has revealed details of a new patch released for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, as they have added Keicho Nijimura as a playable character. This is a small DLC expansion for the game as they are slowly building out the roster from launch, giving you a new option in one of the series' biggest antagonists. His addition comes with the Version 1.6 Patch, which we have some of the notes for you below, and a complete list here. We also have the trailer for Keicho below as he is available right now.

Keicho Nijimura

Featured in Part 4 of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime series, Keicho Nijimura is a major antagonist aiming to kill his father by using a powerful item that can create new Stand users to fight his father. In the game, Keicho Nijimura can toggle his "Worse Company" Stand to mobilize a battalion of miniaturized troops, tanks, and helicopters, unleashing a war machine to dispose of foes. Keicho's move set is a mixture of powerful short and long-range attacks that utilize Worse Company's ability to summon a fully equipped army.

General Changes

Backstepping

Standardized the hurtbox area around feet. Eliminates differences in ability to avoid certain deployed projectiles (e.g. Ghiaccio's "Any form of attack stops cold when it hits my ultracold temperatures!" skill) by stepping backwards. *The purpose of this is to remove imbalances in different characters' ability to escape deployed projectiles while getting up from being downed.



Direction of counter HHA flying

Adjusted the force that sends opponents flying to the direction the initiating character is facing. Under certain situations, when performing a successful counter, the target would go flying in the opposite direction from that suggested by the attack animation.



Guardbreak

Added damage reduction to combos that start out of guardbreak. Reduces the reward for performing a guardbreak while maintaining the ability to pursue that guardbreak.



Damage received during skills that don't cause the victim to recoil.

e.g. Jonathan Joestar's "Tackle" special

Allowed damage taken during rebound protection to receive damage reduction.

Changed counterstrikes to not occur while taking damage from attacks that do not cause rebound. Improves usability in neutral.



Damage received during attacks that do not cause recoil while in Resolve Mode.

Allowed damage taken during rebound protection to receive damage reduction.

Changed counterstrikes to not occur while taking damage from attacks that do not cause rebound. Improves usability in neutral.

