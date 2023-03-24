JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Adds Keicho Nijimura
Bandai Namco has revealed details of a new patch released for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, as they have added Keicho Nijimura as a playable character. This is a small DLC expansion for the game as they are slowly building out the roster from launch, giving you a new option in one of the series' biggest antagonists. His addition comes with the Version 1.6 Patch, which we have some of the notes for you below, and a complete list here. We also have the trailer for Keicho below as he is available right now.
Keicho Nijimura
Featured in Part 4 of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime series, Keicho Nijimura is a major antagonist aiming to kill his father by using a powerful item that can create new Stand users to fight his father. In the game, Keicho Nijimura can toggle his "Worse Company" Stand to mobilize a battalion of miniaturized troops, tanks, and helicopters, unleashing a war machine to dispose of foes. Keicho's move set is a mixture of powerful short and long-range attacks that utilize Worse Company's ability to summon a fully equipped army.
General Changes
Backstepping
- Standardized the hurtbox area around feet.
- Eliminates differences in ability to avoid certain deployed projectiles (e.g. Ghiaccio's "Any form of attack stops cold when it hits my ultracold temperatures!" skill) by stepping backwards. *The purpose of this is to remove imbalances in different characters' ability to escape deployed projectiles while getting up from being downed.
Direction of counter HHA flying
- Adjusted the force that sends opponents flying to the direction the initiating character is facing.
- Under certain situations, when performing a successful counter, the target would go flying in the opposite direction from that suggested by the attack animation.
Guardbreak
- Added damage reduction to combos that start out of guardbreak.
- Reduces the reward for performing a guardbreak while maintaining the ability to pursue that guardbreak.
Damage received during skills that don't cause the victim to recoil.
e.g. Jonathan Joestar's "Tackle" special
- Allowed damage taken during rebound protection to receive damage reduction.
- Changed counterstrikes to not occur while taking damage from attacks that do not cause rebound.
- Improves usability in neutral.
Damage received during attacks that do not cause recoil while in Resolve Mode.
- Allowed damage taken during rebound protection to receive damage reduction.
- Changed counterstrikes to not occur while taking damage from attacks that do not cause rebound.
- Improves usability in neutral.