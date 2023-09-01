Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: jojo's bizarre adventure, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R Adds Leone Abbacchio DLC

Bandai Namco has added the mafioso himself, Leone Abbacchio, to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R, kicking off Season 2.

Bandai Namco has released a new DLC pack for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R, adding Leone Abbacchio to the roster. In case you're not entirely familiar with the anime, the character comes from Part 5 (Golden Wind) and stands as one of the more prominent characters from that point in the series. His inclusion comes as part of the official launch of Season 2 content, which will also add the character's Glossary, Model Viewer, Sound Test, Art Viewer, and collection items at the in-game store. You can buy him individually for $5 or as part of the Season Pass 2 for $15, the latter of which will get you all of the coming characters in one bundle. You can read more about Leone below.

"A former police officer who was thrown out of the force, Leone Abbacchio serves as part of capo Bruno Bucciarati's team within the Passione mafia gang. Along with Part 5 series lead Giorno Giovanna and Bucciarati, Leone is assigned as a bodyguard for Trish Una, the daughter of Passione's leader. In the game, Leone can activate his Stand, known as "Moody Jazz," to record and reenact fight moves, unleashing them as stylish combos with devastating effects. If players can hit their opponent with Leone's Great Heat Attack, they can re-experience an iconic series moment where he, Narancia Ghirga, and Guido Mista, beat down a helpless opponent in unison."

"Nominated for multiple "Fighting Game of the Year" awards, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R immerses players in an authentic video game adaptation of the popular anime series. The game stays true to creator Hirohiko Araki's captivating art style with faithfully recreated character expressions, "Stand" special move cut-scenes, and intense battles delivered with stunningly vibrant detail. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R brings together a massive roster of more than 50 characters from every story arc in the JoJo's universe, letting players experience popular battles from the series and see heroes from different timelines interact for the first time."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!